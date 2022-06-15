TRANSFERS

3 Super Eagles strikers who could replace Darwin Nunez at Benfica

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Benfica have just lost their star man Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, here are three Nigerian strikers who could be perfect replacements.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has joined Liverpool for a reported £85 million fee from Benfica which is one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window.

That leaves Benfica with a big hole to fill up and a lot of money to do so with as they venture into the market for a direct replacement.

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica across all competitions this season (yes, it’s still not officially over) making him one of the hottest properties in European football.

Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals across all competitions for Benfica
Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals across all competitions for Benfica Imago

And as Benfica attempts to fill those big shoes, here are three Nigerian strikers of similar profiles within their range for them to target.

When Benfica signed Nunez from Almeria in 2020, the Spanish club brought in Nigerian striker, Umar Sadiq to replace him which he has done fantastically well so far.

Sadiq Umar joined Almeria from Partizan in 2020 to replace Darwin Nunez
Sadiq Umar joined Almeria from Partizan in 2020 to replace Darwin Nunez Complete Sports

Benfica have signed a striker from Almeria which worked out well, Sadiq has also proven to be a competent replacement for Darwin Nunez, this seems like a no-brainer.

25-year-old Sadiq has 41 goals and 19 assists for Almeria in two seasons and has on both occasions surpassed Nunez’s solitary season at Almeria where he scored 16 goals and was instantly snapped up by Benfica.

Almeria's man of the moment, Umar Sadiq.
Almeria's man of the moment, Umar Sadiq. Pulse Nigeria

Sadiq Umar has been linked with a move to bigger European clubs this summer despite firing Almeria back to La Liga, Benfica should take advantage and snap him up.

Taiwo Awoniyi just had the best season of his young career with Union Berlin for whom he scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi AFP

He’s also the most similar to Nunez stylistically in terms of physicality, pace and other qualities that made the Uruguayan shine.

Awoniyi also just fired Union Berlin to Europa League qualification for the first time in their history and has been linked to multiple teams because of his strong displays this season.

A chance to play Champions League football for a big team like Benfica could entice the Nigerian striker.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi Pulse Nigeria

Darwin Nunez had a great season but it was on the European front he really drew attention to himself as Benfica made a run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 21st goal of the season for Feyenoord against FC Twente
Watch Cyriel Dessers score 21st goal of the season for Feyenoord against FC Twente Pulse Nigeria

Cyriel Dessers also similarly caught the attention of mainstream Europe with a stellar campaign albeit in the UEFA Europa Conference League where he fired Feyenoord to the final and finished as the inaugural golden boot winner.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals for Feyenoord on loan from Genk and is now set to return to his parent club because Feyenoord could not afford the fee to make the transfer permanent.

Cyril Dessers
Cyril Dessers AFP

The good thing is Benfica can, thanks to the £85 million windfall from the Nunez deal, Dessers would only cost a small fraction of that.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

