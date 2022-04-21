Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Their defensive partnership has been famously dubbed the 'Oyinbo wall'. Oyinbo is a Yoruba word used to describe a white man or someone with light skin. As a result, Ekong and Balogun's partnership was dubbed the Oyinbo wall due to the colour of their skin.

Ekong and Balogun have a lot in common than just their skin colour, though. They both made their Nigeria debut under the late Stephen Keshi, one year apart.

Balogun made his international bow in June 2014, while Ekong played his first game for Nigeria in June 2015. While African football could be too physical for players that did not grow up on the continent, Ekong and Balogun have adapted well.

The two have formed a solid partnership over the years, playing a vital role in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, while the two players have been wonderful servants for Nigeria, it is now time to move on from them or ease them out gradually. The team's performance in the last two years, culminating in the failure to reach the World Cup, shows that it is time for the old guards to go.

AFP

The first crack in Balogun and Ekong's game was first exposed in Nigeria's 2-0 loss to Madagascar at the 2019 AFCON. The former was partly at fault for the first goal, while his lack of pace was exposed.

In fairness, a new centre-back should have been introduced after the 2019 AFCON, but ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr stuck with his trusted players.

While it is not bad, it would have been helpful if Rohr had brought in someone new to challenge their partnership.

Nonetheless, it is time for the team to move on without them, especially after Nigeria's failure at the 2021 AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers.

This is not to blame them for the World Cup miss, but the miss is expected to usher in a new beginning for the national team, and it would be foolishness to rely on the duo again.

Balogun is already 33, while Ekong turns 29 in June. For Balogun, it is the perfect time to ease him out gradually from the starting lineup.

Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Although Ekong still has age on his side, his lack of game time at Watford is a concern. He has played 16 times in the league for the Hornets this season, but his last appearance was on January 1.

With no football game under his belt for three months, it is paramount for the new Super Eagles coach to drop him and replace him with someone playing regularly.

Pulse Nigeria

The incoming coach should consider introducing fresh blood into the team and ease out the old guards. Two players who can come in and replace the old guards are Calvin Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma.

Both players have already made their debut for Nigeria, with Bassey's making his first appearance in the game against Ghana.

Bassey played left-back in both games against the Black Stars, but his natural position is a central defender. His talent is clear for the eye to see, earning rave reviews for his performance for Rangers this season.

Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old has 26 league appearances for the Gers this season and has not put a foot wrong. He has also been key to Rangers run to the Europa League semi-finals.

At just 22, he is the future of Nigeria's defence, and there's no better time to make him a central figure than now.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, in Akpoguma, the Super Eagles have a defender playing regularly in Europe's top five leagues. The 27-year-old has played 23 league games for Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga this season, starting 16 of those matches.

Like Bassey, Akpoguma is also versatile as he can also function as a right-back. In fact, he played as a right-back in his few games for Nigeria.

IMAGO / Jürgen Schwarz

However, he is more suited in the heart of the defence. What makes a potential pairing of Bassey and Akpoguma interesting is that both players are the perfect centre-back pairing.

While Bassey is a left-footed defender, Akpoguma is right-footed. In addition to that, they also have the required skill set to cover each other's deficiencies.

Bassey is sometimes too aggressive in his tackling, but he has great speed as a centre back. Meanwhile, Akpoguma is a little bit slow but has the calmness a coach wants in a defender.

Instagram

The two players have the required qualities to manage Nigeria's backline, and there is no reason why they should be denied.

Although Ekong and Balogun may have more experience, it is time for Nigeria to start building for the future.