Sure 6 odds on Bet9ja from the Premier League to bet on and cashout this midweek

Pulse Sports offers carefully selected 6-odds accumulator curated from Bet9ja with a high probability of winning.

Bet9ja 6 odds for Premier League accumulator this midweek

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Manchester United to win or draw @ 1.43 odds

Bournemouth vs Southampton: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Brentford vs Chelsea: Chelsea to win @ 1.78 odds

Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool to win @ 1.45 odds

Fulham vs Aston Villa: Over 1.5 @ 1.26 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.05 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Brentford v Chelsea

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

Chelsea face a difficult task away at Brentford but Graham Potter’s blues are in great form at the moment having won five consecutive games.

Twitter

Coming up against a Brentford side that have won just one of their last four games, Chelsea are the favourites here.

Bournemouth v Southampton

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

The Southcoast derby always produces goals and this latest instalment promises to continue the tradition as both teams have been goal-friendly this season.

Getty Images

Eight of the last 10 games between Bournemouth and Southampton have ended with at least two goals.

Liverpool v West Ham

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Liverpool to win

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Liverpool will be looking to build on their surprise win over Manchester City with another win over West Ham.

Twitter

Jurgen Klopp’s men have also won each of the last five home games against West Ham which makes this a very winnable fixture for them.

Manchester United v Tottenham

Wednesday, October 19, 20:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win or draw

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Manchester United’s form has been up and down this season and they play against Tottenham who are above them on the log.

IMAGO / News Images

But United’s home form has been stable so far while Tottenham only have one win in their last five away games.

Fulham v Aston Villa

Thursday, October 20, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

Fulham have built a reputation for being high-scoring with only one of their 12 games this season failing to produce at least two goals.

Pulse Nigeria