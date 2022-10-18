Sure 6 odds on Bet9ja from the Premier League to bet on and cashout this midweek

Tunde Young
Premier League betting tips
Premier League action continues this midweek with 9 games between Tuesday and Thursday offering punters the perfect opportunity to cashout.

Pulse Sports offers carefully selected 6-odds accumulator curated from Bet9ja with a high probability of winning.

Premier League accumulator on Bet9ja
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Manchester United to win or draw @ 1.43 odds

Bournemouth vs Southampton: Over 1.5 goals @ 1.32 odds

Brentford vs Chelsea: Chelsea to win @ 1.78 odds

Liverpool vs West Ham: Liverpool to win @ 1.45 odds

Fulham vs Aston Villa: Over 1.5 @ 1.26 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.05 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.78 on Bet9ja

Chelsea face a difficult task away at Brentford but Graham Potter’s blues are in great form at the moment having won five consecutive games.

Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night
Coming up against a Brentford side that have won just one of their last four games, Chelsea are the favourites here.

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

The Southcoast derby always produces goals and this latest instalment promises to continue the tradition as both teams have been goal-friendly this season.

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City
Eight of the last 10 games between Bournemouth and Southampton have ended with at least two goals.

Wednesday, October 19, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Liverpool to win

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Liverpool will be looking to build on their surprise win over Manchester City with another win over West Ham.

Mohamed Salah scored the winner for Liverpool against Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp’s men have also won each of the last five home games against West Ham which makes this a very winnable fixture for them.

Wednesday, October 19, 20:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester United to win or draw

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Manchester United’s form has been up and down this season and they play against Tottenham who are above them on the log.

Fred missed a glorious chance to give Manchester United the win against Newcastle
But United’s home form has been stable so far while Tottenham only have one win in their last five away games.

Thursday, October 20, 19:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 1.26 on Bet9ja

Fulham have built a reputation for being high-scoring with only one of their 12 games this season failing to produce at least two goals.

Mitrovic will be key to Fulham's survival chances
Eight of the last 10 games between these two teams have produced over 1.5 goals which is a good omen for this fixture.

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

