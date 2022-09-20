Who should replace the injured Ahmed Musa?

The 29-year-old Super Eagles captain was initially listed in the 25-man squad by Jose Peseiro but is now unavailable after fracturing his arm.

Now Peseiro must choose a replacement for his fallen captain and there are plenty of options to select from but here are the five best.

David Okereke

25-year-old striker David Okereke is a prime candidate to replace Musa because he has scored three goals in eight games so far for Cremonese this season.

It's a surprise he wasn't even originally selected in the first place especially since his teammate at Cremonese, Cyriel Dessers got called up despite not scoring a single goal for the club yet.

Isaac Success

Isaac Success has been a regular for high-flying Udinese so far this season although he only has one goal and an assist in eight games to show for it.

He is playing well enough to earn a return back to the Super Eagles setup as a replacement for Musa because of his versatility and ability to play on the left wing and as a striker.

Victor Boniface

21-year-old Victor Boniface has hit the ground running at his new club Union Saint Gilloise with two goals and an assist in six Belgian Pro League games.

The centre-forward has the ability to contribute immensely to the Super Eagles if given the opportunity to replace Ahmed Musa.

Saviour Godwin

26-year-old winger Saviour Godwin would be a like-for-like replacement for Ahmed Musa if called up and his performances in the Portuguese league are worthy of a call-up.

Godwin has scored twice for newly-promoted Casa Pia in seven games and is known for his exciting brand of wing play, consisting of pace and trickery.

Anthony Nwakaeme

Anthony Nwakaeme played the best football of his career last season for Trabzonspor, leading them to a league title with 15 goals and 11 assists but still wasn't enough to earn an invite to the national team.

