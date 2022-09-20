SUPER EAGLES

Who should replace the injured Ahmed Musa?

Tunde Young
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been ruled out of the clash against Algeria but who should replace him in the squad?

Ahmed Musa is out of Nigeria's game against Algeria and here are the possible replacements
Ahmed Musa is out of Nigeria's game against Algeria and here are the possible replacements

Ahmed Musa will miss the upcoming friendly between Nigeria and Algeria later this month after picking up an injury while playing for Sivasspor against MKE Ankaragucu on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Super Eagles captain was initially listed in the 25-man squad by Jose Peseiro but is now unavailable after fracturing his arm.

Now Peseiro must choose a replacement for his fallen captain and there are plenty of options to select from but here are the five best.

25-year-old striker David Okereke is a prime candidate to replace Musa because he has scored three goals in eight games so far for Cremonese this season.

David Okereke sports the colours of his new club.
David Okereke sports the colours of his new club. Pulse Nigeria

It's a surprise he wasn't even originally selected in the first place especially since his teammate at Cremonese, Cyriel Dessers got called up despite not scoring a single goal for the club yet.

Isaac Success has been a regular for high-flying Udinese so far this season although he only has one goal and an assist in eight games to show for it.

Isaac Success was in action for Udinese
Isaac Success was in action for Udinese Imago

He is playing well enough to earn a return back to the Super Eagles setup as a replacement for Musa because of his versatility and ability to play on the left wing and as a striker.

21-year-old Victor Boniface has hit the ground running at his new club Union Saint Gilloise with two goals and an assist in six Belgian Pro League games.

Man of the moment, Victor Boniface.
Man of the moment, Victor Boniface. Pulse Nigeria

The centre-forward has the ability to contribute immensely to the Super Eagles if given the opportunity to replace Ahmed Musa.

26-year-old winger Saviour Godwin would be a like-for-like replacement for Ahmed Musa if called up and his performances in the Portuguese league are worthy of a call-up.

Saviour Godwin has been in good form for Casa Pia
Saviour Godwin has been in good form for Casa Pia Imago

Godwin has scored twice for newly-promoted Casa Pia in seven games and is known for his exciting brand of wing play, consisting of pace and trickery.

Anthony Nwakaeme played the best football of his career last season for Trabzonspor, leading them to a league title with 15 goals and 11 assists but still wasn't enough to earn an invite to the national team.

Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia
Anthony Nwakaeme joins Odion Ighalo in Saudi Arabia [Photos/Video] Pulse Nigeria

He has since moved to Saudi Arabia where he has scored once in three games for Al-Fahya and the 33-year-old is well overdue a look-in.

