Super Bowl LVI: Star-studded LA Rams, owned by Arsenal boss Kroenke, on the brink of glory while Gunners continue to struggle

The Cincinnati Bengals are the small market team who have been struggling for years but find themselves here in the Super Bowl (NFL Final) by drafting well and making good trades and decisions.

The other team, the Los Angeles Rams, are the exact opposite. They also struggled for years, but they turned it around by throwing money at the situation, signing the best available veterans and luring stars away from other teams with cash and the allure of winning now.

The Rams showed an intentional desire to win and put it all on this season by building a Man City-esque team. But unlike Manchester City, the Rams play in a league with serious salary caps which means they will not be able to afford all these players next season when they would all want new contracts.

That means the Los Angeles Rams literally have to win the Super Bowl to make their efforts worth it or bust. This bold win-now approach is made even more surprising by the identity of the man leading the charge, Stan Kroenke.

To anyone who is not American, Stan Kroenke is the owner of Arsenal, one of the biggest football (you know…the one actually played with the foot) clubs in the world, where he has been the majority shareholder since 2011 and the outright owner since 2018.

He became the majority owner at Arsenal just one year after he purchased the Los Angeles Rams, which means he has been involved with both franchises for similar periods of time.

The success of the Rams far outweighs Arsenal’s despite the fact that Kroenke has been in charge of both for the last decade. There is only one reason for that: interest.

Arsenal fans have always bemoaned the fact that the owners do not care about the club and treat it like a business, a criticism which is confirmed by his activities with the Rams.

Kroenke has shown love, passion and dedication to the Rams that Arsenal fans can only dream of, which in truth is not entirely surprising. Stan is a 74-year old American; of course he is more interested in the NFL than he is in the Premier League.

Kroenke last addressed the Arsenal fans directly in an open letter in August 2021 and has not been at the Emirates Stadium since 2018. In that same period, he has publicly displayed his love for the Rams numerous times.

The last of those occasions was at the celebration of the Rams conference title win which booked them this Super Bowl spot. Kroenke was present at the stadium in Rams gear including a cap that read “NFC Conference Champions.”

Kroenke’s love for the Los Angeles Rams goes beyond just mere participation, as he has invested heavily in this franchise. When it comes to the Rams, Kroenke puts his money where his mouth is, something Arsenal fans are still yet to experience.

He moved the Rams from St. Louis to the glamorous Los Angeles into a flashy new stadium, the SoFi stadium which is currently the most expensive and sophisticated stadium in the world valued at $1.4 billion.

Kroenke makes sure to always do what it takes for the Rams to win, this is why they will play in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. By contrast, Arsenal have not even played a single Champions League game within that period, let alone making it to the Final.

The real estate mogul will be desperate for a better result than they got in 2018 though, where the Rams lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.