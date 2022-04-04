Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

But no one received more backlash from fans than Maduka Okoye. The 22-year-old goalkeeper had to deal with fans' abuse more than any other player in the squad.

It was so bad that he had to disable comments on his Instagram. Okoye was partly at fault for Nigeria's exit from the AFCON.

He could have done better to prevent Youssef Msakni's speculative effort from a distance in the second-round loss to Tunisia.

But while he could have done more to prevent the goal, he did not deserve the abuse he got following the match on that Sunday night.

Some fans wished him dead, while some called for his removal as Nigeria's number one goalkeeper.

However, the reaction that night was unjustified, and there were suggestions that it came out of hate.

Ever since he made his debut in 2019, Okoye has had to battle constant criticism from the Nigerian media, with many questioning his place in the squad.

In fairness, they were right to question his inclusion as Okoye was playing in the German fourth tier then, while his poor record in goal did not strengthen his case.

However, six months later, Okoye joined Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie, going on to become the club's number one.

Since then, he has justified his position in the Super Eagles, especially after winning the goalkeeper and Sparta's player of the season in his first year in the Dutch top-flight.

Still, it was not enough to convince Nigerian fans that he deserved his place in the squad. So when Nigeria were knocked out from the AFCON, his critics could not wait to pounce, blaming him for the team's exit.

While Okoye deserved a little bit of criticism, fans went too far with the threats. The reason for the threats and the unjust criticism was not just down to the performance that night but also a bias and hatred they had built towards him since he joined the team.

Also, it will not be an exaggeration to say that his status as the 'ladies man' due to his handsome face contributed to the unnecessary insults.

Following Nigeria's exit at the AFCON, fans called for him to be dropped as Nigeria's number one and called for Francis Uzoho to be reinstated as the number one for the huge World Cup playoff against Ghana.

Okoye's withdrawal gave Uzoho a free pass to stake a claim for the number one spot. Although he was rarely troubled, he did his reputation well in the first leg as Nigeria played out a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

However, he made a costly error in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja as he allowed Thomas Partey's shot to squirm under his arms.

Nigeria did respond immediately through Ekong's penalty. Still, Uzoho's error in the opening ten minutes of the game cost the team a World Cup qualification, with Ghana going through via the away goals rule.

As expected, the team came under heavy criticism, with much of the blame on coach Austin Eguavoen.

But surprisingly, the reaction's to Uzoho's costly mistake was not as loud as the one Okoye faced following the team's AFCON exit.

This is not to say Uzoho deserved to receive threats, the lack of outrage shows why there is genuinely a bias against Okoye, and it needs to stop.

While Eguavoen fully deserved the blame, it would have been different if Okoye had been in goal.

The 22-year-old would not have gotten off lightly like Uzoho. Again, no player deserved to get death threats, but it is now time for fans to stop the unjust criticism of Okoye.

If there is anything the events of the last three months have shown fans, it is that Okoye is still the best Nigerian goalkeeper, and they need to start backing him now.

Nigeria's goalkeeping situation has been a problem since Vincent Enyeama retired, but Okoye could be the long term solution.

Enyeama is seen as Nigeria's greatest goalkeeper of the modern era, but he also received his fair share of criticism when he started his career.

In fact, the former Enyimba goalkeeper only began receiving his flowers at the 2010 World Cup. Okoye should also be afforded the same opportunity. It is easy to forget he is only 22 and can still improve.

Goalkeepers improve with age, and Okoye's situation is not different. He will likely be Nigeria's number one for the next decade unless a generational talent comes out of nowhere.

The 22-year-old is Nigeria's best, not just because he started his development in Germany, but because he is better than his rivals.

His career trajectory is enough proof that he has the potential to be better.

The 22-year-old will join Watford this summer after signing a five-year deal with the club. These are pointers that highlight his potential.