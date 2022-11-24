Embolo comes back to haunt his home country with winning goal for Switzerland against Cameroon

The only goal of the game was scored by Switzerland striker, Breel Embolo in the 48th minute after connecting beautifully with a pass from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Vibrant Cameroon rue missed chances

Cameroon led by current coach and national team legend, Rigobert Song started the game in a strong fashion, on the front foot against Switzerland.

Their front three of Karl Toko-Ekambi on the left, Bryan Mbeumo on the right and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting down the middle caused multiple problems in the first half but failed to take their chances.

Swiss goalkeeper, Yann Sommer saved well from Mbeumo and Toko-Ekambi blazed the rebound over the bar to waste the best chance of the half.

Cameroon continued to threaten the Swiss defence during a tightly-fought opening half-hour, with Sommer again called into action to deny efforts from Choupo-Moting and Martin Hongla.

The Indomitable Lions would go on to rue those missed chances as Switzerland grew into the game late into the first half and carried that momentum in the second half.

A proverbial game of two halves

Switzerland came out of the break looking to compensate for an underwhelming first-half display and they did just that in the best way possible.

Breel Embolo broke the deadlock for the Europeans just three minutes into the second half as he clinically converted Xherdan Shaqiri’s accurate cut-back.

The Red Crosses could have doubled their advantage in the 65th minute but Ruben Vargas was brilliantly denied by a superb Andre Onana save.

Cameroon continued to push but not with the same veracity as the first half and Switzerland held on firm to secure the win and claim a crucial advantage in a difficult group.

As for Cameroon, the result will make it even harder to fulfil the prediction of Samuel Eto’o who tipped his nation to at least make it to the final.

Cameroon are the fourth African team to have played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, none of whom have won a game or even scored a goal.

Embolo bites the hands that used to feed him

25-year-old Switzerland striker Breel Embolo has been a Swiss international since he made his senior debut in 2015 having played for the youth teams since 2012.

However, the striker who currently plays his club football for Monaco was born and spent some of his childhood in Cameroon.

Embolo was born on 14 February 1997 in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde and his parents separated when he was five years old, prompting his mother to move to France to attend school.

Whilst there she met her future husband, a Swiss national, and then the following year the family moved to Basel along with Breel who received Swiss citizenship on 12 December 2014.