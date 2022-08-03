Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4, nominates top scorer

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Crystal Palace will welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Selhurst Park: a game that would usher in the new season, and 379 more matches spanning the next nine months.

Giggling over coffee and taking a quick break from regular morning banter, Pulse Sports' team of reporters and editors shared with me those they thought would be smiling on May 28, 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

Who wins the Premier League?

Based off recent dominance in the league, seven predictions from all parties held no surprises, with the likes of Izuchukwu Akawor, Joba Ogunwale and Tosin Abayomi opting for a City retainer.

"The champions will be Manchester City. I think they'd retain it," said Izuchukwu. "The Cityzens remain the favourites with Liverpool to give them a close chase. But I expect Pep Guardiola to seal the deal again.

"My pick for the Premier League has to be Manchester City," Tosin concurred, while Joba, a long-time Liverpool fan added that City will be champions although he expects Liverpool to make it competitive. In the end he stated: "Jurgen Klopp's men will come up short again."

On the other side of the divide was Solace Chukwu, Damola Ogungbe, David Ben and Tunde Young who all agreed that it was Liverpool's time to "carry the day."

AFP

"The Premier League race will be between Liverpool and Manchester City again this season," Damola said.

He continued: "Though both sides have been weakened through personnel changes with Manchester City getting rid of a number of important squad players and Liverpool's singular loss of Sadio Mane, whoever will be able to integrate their new signings better and faster into the team will carry the day, and I believe that would be Liverpool."

"My pick for the league is Liverpool," Solace started. "I think that, while Manchester City have signed the better striker in Erling Haaland, Liverpool have gotten a better fit for their system with Darwin Nunez.

AFP

"Pep Guardiola has also given up a lot of depth with his player sales, and having to alter his system to get the best out of Haaland might provide the small window of opportunity Liverpool need to finally beat Manchester City to the post."

"Liverpool don't look like a team that would allow City dominate thrice consecutively. If there's any team that can stop City, it's Jurgen Klopp's men. Man City to finish second as I expect their priority to be vested heavily in the Champions League." David added.

"If you ask me, I'd say Liverpool will win the league title based on their precedent in recent years. Manchester City have been significantly weakened with the sales of multiple important rotation players, and it's obvious that they have the quality to shake off that second place tag." Tunde concluded.

How will the top 4 look like?

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Who finishes with the golden boot and how many goals?

Damola: "The Premier League golden boot will go to Mohamed Salah this season. With Sadio Mane gone, the scoring mantle will fall on the Egyptian, and he has shown he is up to the task."

David: "It has to be Salah."

Joba: "Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer every season since he arrived and has won the Premier League golden boot on several occasions. And with his future sorted, I expect him to continue in the same vein."

Izuchukwu: "Do I think the Premier League goal record will be broken this season? No. Mohamed Salah for golden boot. I predict 24 goals."

AFP

Tosin: "When it comes to the golden boot, definitely Harry Kane. But Haaland might nick it if Guardiola gives him Manchester City's penalty duties."

Tunde: "Let's talk about Erling Haaland. That boy will break the Premier League goals record this season. I tip him to finish as the topscorer."

Solace: "I'm going to go for Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane to share it. Yes, I know everyone is looking at Haaland and Nunez, but both are coming into a new league and need to find their feet. Kane looks unusually sharp in preseason, which means his customary slow start is less likely.

"Jesus is coming into an Arsenal side to be the main man and has also been sharp in preseason. I think both men will duke it out all season long while Haaland and Nunez experience some teething pains. I say 25-28 goals should do it."

Pulse Nigeria