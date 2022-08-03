SEASON PREVIEWS

Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4, nominates top scorer

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

The Premier League returns on Friday, August 5, and as usual, is expected to be a two-horse race.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City go into the 2022/23 season as the team to beat
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City go into the 2022/23 season as the team to beat

After over 70 days without football, the most watched league in the world is set to return.

Recommended articles

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Crystal Palace will welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Selhurst Park: a game that would usher in the new season, and 379 more matches spanning the next nine months.

Giggling over coffee and taking a quick break from regular morning banter, Pulse Sports' team of reporters and editors shared with me those they thought would be smiling on May 28, 2023.

This author's predictions for the 2022/23 Premier League season
This author's predictions for the 2022/23 Premier League season Pulse Nigeria

Based off recent dominance in the league, seven predictions from all parties held no surprises, with the likes of Izuchukwu Akawor, Joba Ogunwale and Tosin Abayomi opting for a City retainer.

"The champions will be Manchester City. I think they'd retain it," said Izuchukwu. "The Cityzens remain the favourites with Liverpool to give them a close chase. But I expect Pep Guardiola to seal the deal again.

"My pick for the Premier League has to be Manchester City," Tosin concurred, while Joba, a long-time Liverpool fan added that City will be champions although he expects Liverpool to make it competitive. In the end he stated: "Jurgen Klopp's men will come up short again."

On the other side of the divide was Solace Chukwu, Damola Ogungbe, David Ben and Tunde Young who all agreed that it was Liverpool's time to "carry the day."

Liverpool have played second fiddles to City in two of the last four Premier League seasons, but won the title over the Manchester club in the 2019/20 season.
Liverpool have played second fiddles to City in two of the last four Premier League seasons, but won the title over the Manchester club in the 2019/20 season. AFP

"The Premier League race will be between Liverpool and Manchester City again this season," Damola said.

He continued: "Though both sides have been weakened through personnel changes with Manchester City getting rid of a number of important squad players and Liverpool's singular loss of Sadio Mane, whoever will be able to integrate their new signings better and faster into the team will carry the day, and I believe that would be Liverpool."

"My pick for the league is Liverpool," Solace started. "I think that, while Manchester City have signed the better striker in Erling Haaland, Liverpool have gotten a better fit for their system with Darwin Nunez.

Pep Guardiola has succeeded in leading Manchester City to four Premier League titles since his arrival in 2016, and would be looking to win a 5th this season
Pep Guardiola has succeeded in leading Manchester City to four Premier League titles since his arrival in 2016, and would be looking to win a 5th this season AFP

"Pep Guardiola has also given up a lot of depth with his player sales, and having to alter his system to get the best out of Haaland might provide the small window of opportunity Liverpool need to finally beat Manchester City to the post."

"Liverpool don't look like a team that would allow City dominate thrice consecutively. If there's any team that can stop City, it's Jurgen Klopp's men. Man City to finish second as I expect their priority to be vested heavily in the Champions League." David added.

"If you ask me, I'd say Liverpool will win the league title based on their precedent in recent years. Manchester City have been significantly weakened with the sales of multiple important rotation players, and it's obvious that they have the quality to shake off that second place tag." Tunde concluded.

How will the top 4 in the Premier League look like at the end of the 2022/23 season?
How will the top 4 in the Premier League look like at the end of the 2022/23 season? Pulse Nigeria
Joba Ogunwale, Solace Chukwu, Tosin Abayomi and Tunde Young all vary on opinions of the Premier League's top scoring player this season
Joba Ogunwale, Solace Chukwu, Tosin Abayomi and Tunde Young all vary on opinions of the Premier League's top scoring player this season Pulse Nigeria

Damola: "The Premier League golden boot will go to Mohamed Salah this season. With Sadio Mane gone, the scoring mantle will fall on the Egyptian, and he has shown he is up to the task."

David: "It has to be Salah."

Joba: "Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer every season since he arrived and has won the Premier League golden boot on several occasions. And with his future sorted, I expect him to continue in the same vein."

Izuchukwu: "Do I think the Premier League goal record will be broken this season? No. Mohamed Salah for golden boot. I predict 24 goals."

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot award for the 2017/18 season
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot award for the 2017/18 season AFP

Tosin: "When it comes to the golden boot, definitely Harry Kane. But Haaland might nick it if Guardiola gives him Manchester City's penalty duties."

Tunde: "Let's talk about Erling Haaland. That boy will break the Premier League goals record this season. I tip him to finish as the topscorer."

Solace: "I'm going to go for Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane to share it. Yes, I know everyone is looking at Haaland and Nunez, but both are coming into a new league and need to find their feet. Kane looks unusually sharp in preseason, which means his customary slow start is less likely.

"Jesus is coming into an Arsenal side to be the main man and has also been sharp in preseason. I think both men will duke it out all season long while Haaland and Nunez experience some teething pains. I say 25-28 goals should do it."

Pulse Sports predicts the 2022/23 Premier League season
Pulse Sports predicts the 2022/23 Premier League season Pulse Nigeria

The Premier League will resume on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Joe Aribo

    2022/23 Season Preview: Joe Aribo

  • Pep Guardiola's Manchester City go into the 2022/23 season as the team to beat

    Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4, nominates top scorer

  • HMB-Media

    2022/23 Season Preview: Paris Saint-Germain

Recommended articles

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates son on birthday [Photos]

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates son on birthday [Photos]

Cooper tells Taiwo Awoniyi, others how to succeed in historic Nottingham Forest return

Cooper tells Taiwo Awoniyi, others how to succeed in historic Nottingham Forest return

2022/23 Season Preview: Joe Aribo

2022/23 Season Preview: Joe Aribo

One season wonders in Premier League history

One season wonders in Premier League history

Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4, nominates top scorer

Pulse Sports predicts the Premier League top 4, nominates top scorer

Super Eagles' Umar Sadiq closer to Almeria exit after rumoured €25m Dortmund bid

Super Eagles' Umar Sadiq closer to Almeria exit after rumoured €25m Dortmund bid

Trending

Mikel Arteta selects new Arsenal captain
PREMIER LEAGUE

Mikel Arteta appoints 23-year-old as Arsenal’s permanent captain over senior players

Cyriel Dessers is reportedly on the move to Cremonese
COMMENT

Cyriel Dessers’ imminent move to Cremonese proves Nigerian players are undervalued in the transfer market

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum could face the same fate as Gernot Rohr
COMMENT

Waldrum's position is similar to Rohr's situation but what will the NFF do with the Super Falcons' coach?

Colorsport
SEASON PREVIEW

2022/23 Season Preview: Arsenal