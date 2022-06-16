Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

PREMIER LEAGUE

The fixtures for the Premier League 2022/23 season have been released and the traditional top six all have difficult games to start but whose run-in is the toughest?

Premier League's top six all have tough matches to start the 2022/23 season
The Premier League has released fixtures for the 2022/23 season and of course, it is made up of multiple tasty matchups.

Pulse Sports looks at the first five games of the season for each of the traditional English top 6 teams to determine who has the toughest run-in.

Looking at each team in alphabetical order, we will rate the difficulty of their opening five games to start the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will start the season with an away game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park which signals the beginning of a relatively easy run-in on paper.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (IMAGO/Colorsport) Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal’s first five games consist of matches against newly-promoted teams and mid-table teams which would be easy for most teams but Arsenal tends to struggle with such games.

Arsenal's full fixture list for the 2022/23 season
05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 AFC Bournemouth (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)

30/08/2022 19:45 Aston Villa (h)

Difficulty rating: 6/10

Chelsea will kick off their first season under new ownership with a difficult away trip to Everton at Goodison Park where a club legend Frank Lampard is in charge.

Chelsea will kick off the season with a trip to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard's Everton
Afterwhich they play against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, the first London derby of the season also against an ex-Chelsea title winner in Spurs head coach Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's full fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season
06/08/2022 17:30 Everton (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton (a)

Difficulty rating: 8/10

Liverpool have a relatively easy start to the season with five winnable games including two against newly-promoted teams, two against mid-table teams and a trip to Old Trafford.

Darwin Nunez will debut for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool against Fulham
The game against Manchester United is expected to be their most difficult especially with the Red Devils under new management so we don’t know what to expect from them yet.

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

31/08/2022 20:00 Newcastle United (h)

Difficulty rating: 6/10

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will kick off their title defence with a potential banana peel of a fixture, away at West Ham.

Manchester City
But other than that, it should be business as usual for the Cityzens with two games each against newly-promoted teams and mid-table teams, they could potentially win all five games.

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

31/08/2022 20:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

Difficulty rating: 5/10

Manchester United’s new dawn will kick off at the AMEX Stadium, an away trip to Brighton where they suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat under Ralf Rangnick last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag
It remains to be seen if Erik Ten Hag will fare any better this season, especially since his third-ever Premier League game will be at home to Liverpool, a fixture they lost 5-0 last season.

Manchester United's full fixture list for the Premier League 2022/23 season
07/08/2022 14:00 Brighton (h)

13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)

20/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)

27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)

30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City (a)

Difficulty rating: 7/10

There is a lot of optimism surrounding Tottenham ahead of next season, especially because they ended the last strongly and have done good business so far this summer.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has his sights on bigger things next season
Antonio Conte’s charges will have their mettle tested with four difficult fixtures and one unknown in Nottingham Forest who have just been promoted so we don’t know what to expect yet.

Tottenham's full fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season
06/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)

13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

20/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham United (a)

Difficulty rating: 8/10

