ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

Four goals, three match-winners, two man-of-the-match awards are some of the reasons Taiwo Awoniyi is the most important player for Nottingham Forest this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to establish himself as Nottingham Forest's most important player
Taiwo Awoniyi continues to establish himself as Nottingham Forest's most important player

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to make the news for all the good reasons with yet another headline-grabbing outing for Nottingham Forest against Southampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Nigerian striker scored the only game of the game to claim his second consecutive man-of-the-match award after a superb individual performance on New Year’s day against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 16 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest so far but it is the significance of those goals that makes them special.

Awoniyi’s tally of four goals in 16 games is not particularly impressive, especially for a striker who Nottingham Forest paid a club-record £17.5 million (at the time) to sign in June.

Taiwo Awoniyi became Nottingham Forest's record signing in June 2022
Taiwo Awoniyi became Nottingham Forest's record signing in June 2022 AFP

But looking at the broader view, he also plays in a team that has scored 13 goals (the second-fewest in the league) so it is not surprising that he has not been prolific.

It is also worth noting that his four league goals are at least double the tally of any other Nottingham Forest player, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White with two each are the only other players at the club to have scored double figures in the Premier League.

Awoniyi has scored three match-winners already this season, particularly noteworthy as Nottingham Forest have only won four Premier League matches so far.

Awoniyi was voted Man of the Match by the fans for his performance by the Nottingham Forest fans on social media.
Awoniyi was voted Man of the Match by the fans for his performance by the Nottingham Forest fans on social media. AFP

Going by that logic, Awoniyi is directly responsible for nine of Forest’s 17 points this season so far, the level of impact expected from big-money centre-forward signings.

Despite being Nottingham Forest’s top scorer, Awoniyi ranks fourth on shots taken in the Premier League at the club.

Morgan Gibbs-White (28), Brennan Johnson (25) and Ryan Yates (22) have all shot the ball more times than Awoniyi with 19 shots.

Scoring four goals from 19 shots at just over 20% conversion rate is the type of efficiency that has become the theme of Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest career so far.

Three of his four goals have come in 1-0 wins for Nottingham Forest against West Ham, Liverpool and most recently, Southampton.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only game of the game for Nottingham Forest against Southampton
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only game of the game for Nottingham Forest against Southampton AFP

The only goal he’s scored so far that didn’t directly affect the outcome of the game in Nottingham Forest’s favour was in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham in which he scored the opener.

That means all four of his Premier League goals this season have been opening goals, only Erling Haaland has managed to open the scoring more times in the entire league with five opening goals.

Awoniyi continues to breathe rarified air in the Premier League as he currently has the joint-fourth most winning goals in the 2022/23 season so far.

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target against Blackburn Rovers
Taiwo Awoniyi was on target against Blackburn Rovers AFP

Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland with six each, Marcus Rashford with five, Ivan Toney and Gabriel Martinelli with four each have scored more match-winners than Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nottingham Forest are currently 15th on the Premier League log, two points above the relegation zone but if they are to beat the drop, it has become clear that they cannot do it without Taiwo Awoniyi.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi continues to establish himself as Nottingham Forest's most important player

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

  • Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

    Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

  • Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

    Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

NPFL 2023: Rivers United's captain Festus reveal his side is targeting Kano Pillars' record

NPFL 2023: Rivers United's captain Festus reveal his side is targeting Kano Pillars' record

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

COUPE DE FRANCE: Cash out with this 5 odds goal accumulators and betting tips for Coupe de France games

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Southampton are interested in signing Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Lorient

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

Lens incredible run sees then 2nd on the Ligue 1 table breathing down PSG's neck

Lens' surprising title charge backed unsurprisingly by their African core

Taiwo Awoniyi continues to establish himself as Nottingham Forest's most important player

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity