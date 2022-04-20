The international centre for sports study CIES Football Observatory have released a list of the top 20 teams in Europe (and of course, the world by extension) with the highest net spend since 2012.
Statistics show that Manchester United have spent over 900 TRILLION NAIRA on transfers in the last 10 years
Manchester United have been revealed as the highest net spenders in world football over the last decade.
Net spend is the amount of money spent on transfers minus the amount of money gained from transfers to deduce how much money the club really parted with.
Manchester United ranks the highest on that list with a net spend of €1.075 billion (approximately over 600 trillion Naira) since the summer of 2012.
The Red Devils have spent a whopping total of €1.545 billion (just over 900 trillion Naira) on transfers since 2012 but have also sold players for a total combined fee of €470 million which is what brings their net spend to the aforementioned €1.075 billion mark.
The fact that United have a bigger net spend in recent years than state-owned clubs like Paris Saint Germain and their rivals Manchester City is alarming for many reasons.
For one, PSG and Manchester City have been tagged as the biggest spenders in the game for years and garnered a reputation for buying success because of their wealthy Arab owners.
But now that it has been revealed that United spends more than both of those clubs, one has to wonder why they continue to wallow in mediocrity while PSG and Manchester City have dominated their respective domestic scenes over the last decade.
This information also proves that the owners of the club, the Glazer family have been grossly mistreated by fans over the years.
There have been multiple protests against the Glazers on the claim that they do not invest in the team but over a billion pounds spent in ten years certainly suggests otherwise.
But despite all that spending, United only has one Premier League title in 2013, one FA Cup in 2016, one EFL Cup and one Europa League trophy both won in 2017 to show for it.
With that said, Manchester City are the highest spending club over the last decade having spent a whopping €1.699 billion in transfer fees, €154 million more than Manchester United.
The difference is, City has been able to recoup €715 million from player sales which leaves their net spend at €984 million according to the list by CIES Football Observatory.
More from category
-
Real Madrid have spent less money on transfers in the last decade than 24 other European clubs including Crystal Palace and Brighton
-
Statistics show that Manchester United have spent over 900 TRILLION NAIRA on transfers in the last 10 years
-
Harry Maguire is right - he is not the problem, Manchester United's system is