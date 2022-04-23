Jesus v ‘devil’ - Why Man United striker Cavani is a better transfer target for Arsenal than Gabriel Jesus

The 25-year old scored four goals and assisted another in Manchester City’s 5-1 thrashing of Watford in the Premier League which has further strengthened the speculation.

Imago

Despite his vintage display against Watford, Jesus has failed to hit the expected heights at Manchester City since joining four years ago.

Though it is understandable why Arsenal might be interested in snapping up Jesus, there might be another Manchester-based striker who is a better transfer target.

The older, more experienced and definitely more established Edinson Cavani will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season and that should interest Arsenal.

POOL

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is a predominantly young team which means they could do with some experience and 35-year old Cavani certainly fits the bill.

With Cavani’s wealth of experience comes ability as well, he is not just some older finished guy looking for one last paycheck, the Uruguayan striker will easily be Arsenal’s best player if signed.

POOL

Cavani scored 17 goals in his first season as a Manchester United player and has been missing in action for injury and personal reasons this season.

For comparison, Gabriel Jesus scored 14 goals last season having played more games for a better team, age aside, it is clear who the better striker is here.

Gabriel Jesus’ best season so far was in 2019/20 when he scored 23 goals in 53 games across all competitions for Manchester City.

AFP

Choosing to sign Cavani would be good financially for Arsenal because it would free up funds for the club to target other players. Whereas, signing Gabriel Jesus would prove expensive despite the Brazilian only having one year left on his contract.

Adding a player of Cavani’s class to the squad could also be invaluable for Arteta especially if his team qualifies for the UEFA Champions League this season.

Cavani leading the line on a Champions League night gives the Gunners more advantage than Gabriel Jesus who is far more inexperienced on the big stage and knows little to nothing about being the best player at a big club.

AFP

It is understandable that Gabriel Jesus is the popular choice here, he is the young of the two and is a shiny object compared to the declining Cavani.