ADVERTISEMENT

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Opinion

The Norwegian midfielder is now fulfilling the promise he demonstrated as a teenager by leading Arsenal towards the Premier League title

empty
empty

When Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday, Martin Odegaard will take center stage in the sort of glamour fixture he was born to grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Martin Odegaard has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season
Martin Odegaard has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season AFP

Hailed as the most gifted teenager of his generation, Odegaard made his senior debut for Stromsgodset in 2014 at the age of 15 and became Norway's youngest-ever player later that year.

Odegaard became the youngest player in Real Madrid's history
Odegaard became the youngest player in Real Madrid's history AFP

He chose Spanish giants Real Madrid from a host of suitors in 2015 and became the youngest player in the club's history, aged 16 years and 157 days but he struggled to live up to the hype under the bright Bernabeu lights and was sent out on loan a number of times.

Those loans included spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem, and Real Sociedad. It began to look unlikely that he would fulfill his enormous potential.

He was thrust back into the spotlight when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta took him on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Odegaard in action for Arsenal
Odegaard in action for Arsenal AFP

He performed well for Arsenal on loan but wasn't necessarily a headline grabber in those six months. However, Real Madrid's decision to sell him to the Gunners permanently for about £30 million in 2021 was interpreted as evidence he would not make the cut.

It was clear that Odegaard's career needed a major reset and thanks to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, he found a home to showcase his obvious talent on a more consistent basis.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives instructions to Martin Odegaard
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives instructions to Martin Odegaard AFP

He was handed the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta at the start of this season and Odegaard has rewarded his manager's faith, emerging as one of the central figures in their surge to the top of the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has steadily improved his output and become more involved in the final actions. He has already scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 league games this season.

To put his breakthrough campaign into perspective, he finished last season with seven goals and four assists in the league.

Odegaard won the Premier League's player of the month award for November and December and has become the heartbeat of an Arsenal side that seems destined for great things.

After a disappointing few years, the Norwegian who is an early favourite for player of the season, is finally fulfilling his early potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

  • Leandro Trossard should have been Arsenal's first choice

    OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

  • Jurgen Klopp and John Henry are responsible for Liverpool's poor form

    OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes

Recommended articles

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

BETTING TIPS: Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Cash out with this 4 odds accumulator and betting tips for Australian Open WTA

BETTING TIPS: Cash out with this 4 odds accumulator and betting tips for Australian Open WTA

BETTING TIPS: Sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for Australian Open ATP

BETTING TIPS: Sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for Australian Open ATP

NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

NCAA: Ezinne Abba and Imaobong Uko storm to 200m Personal Bests in Albuquerque

NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

NCAA: Ezekiel Nathaniel clocks PB in indoor debut 400m race

BOXING: Efe Ajagba must get better - Ward

BOXING: Efe Ajagba must get better - Ward

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Juventus vs. Atalanta

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

empty

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

Leandro Trossard should have been Arsenal's first choice

OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

empty

OPINION: Arsenal target Rice a portrait of the future Ndidi could have had

Jurgen Klopp and John Henry are responsible for Liverpool's poor form

OPINION: Jurgen Klopp and FSG are responsible for Liverpool’s woes