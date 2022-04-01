Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

However, these 20 players offer some form of optimism however small with their individual displays across the whole month for their respective clubs.

20. Chima Okoroji

Imago

24-year old left-back, Chima Okoroji shot himself into mainstream attention with a goal driectly from a corner to help Sandhausen to a 3-1 win over Hannover.

Although he plays in the German second division, Okoroji has proven to be a solid performer with a goal and an assist in three games last month which earns him a first-ever entry into these rankings.

19. Olisa Ndah

Pulse Nigeria

Olisa Ndah retains his spot from the last ranking with solid defensive displays in the Premier Soccer League for Orlando Pirates contributing to two clean sheets in three games.

18. Chidozie Awaziem

Imago

Chidozie Awaziem started all three games in March for Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig where he contributed to two wins and a clean sheet earning him a first-time entry in the power rankings.

17. Elijah Adebayo

Imago

Luton Town are defying the odds in the English Championship where they are currently third on the log and a lot of it is thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s contributions.

The striker has scored 15 goals in 35 appearances with two of those coming in March along with two assists.

16. Ayo Obileye

Imago

Ayo Obileye makes a third straight appearance in the rankings with another solid month for him at Livingston where he won one of three Scottish Premiership games and assisted a goal against Celtic.

15. Tosin Adarabioyo

Imago

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been instrumental in their race for automatic promotion to the Premier League and played all four games in March, notching an assist, a clean sheet and two wins within the period.

14. Noni Madueke

Pulse Nigeria

PSV winger, Noni Madueke was in scintillating form last month with two goals and two assists across multiple competitions but drops three places from the last rankings.

13. Paul Mukairu

Getty Images

Paul Mukairu did not score or assist a single goal in his three games for Copenhagen in March and being on this list is a testament to how good his performances were in his three games.

The left-winger was a menace to opposition defenders constantly causing problems and many were of the opinion that he should have been called up to the Nigeria squad during the last international break.

12. Tosin Kehinde

Twitter/RandersFC

Randers winger Tosin Kehinde had a decent month in the Danish Superligaen with a goal and an assist each in three games.

11. Valentine Ozornwafor

Imago

22-year centre-back Valentine Ozornwafor continues to be a pillar in the RSC Charleroi defence where he helped his team remain unbeaten in March with two clean sheets, two wins and a draw.

10. Peter Olayinka

Twitter

March signalled an increase in responsibility for Peter Olayinka as he captained Slavia Prague in four of the five games played in the month and also scored two goals within that period, leading from the front.

9. Stephen Odey

Pulse Nigeria

Another player from Randers, Stephen Odey balled out in March with two important goals in three games, first of which was a match-winner against Silkeborg and the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Sonderjyske.

8. Yira Sor

Pulse Nigeria

Yira Sor continues to excel for Slavia Prague in the Europa Conference League as the 21-year old scored three goals and assisted one in both Round of 16 games against LASK Linz but failed to score in three league games.

7. Sadiq Umar

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Sadiq Umar was available for three of Almeria’s four league games in March and he recorded two goals and an assist in that period, winning his team valuable points in the process.

6. Anthony Nwakaeme

Pulse Nigeria

Anthony Nwakaeme continues to be one of the best players in the Turkish Super Lig with his top displays for Trabzonspor where he scored twice and assisted once in three games last month.

5. Daniel Udoh

Imago

The only reason Daniel Udoh isn’t much higher is that he plays in the third tier of English football but his displays for Shrewsbury have been nothing short of impressive.

Udoh scored four goals in five games last month and is currently on a three-game scoring streak having scored all four goals in that period.

4. Maduka Okoye

Pulse Nigeria

Maduka Okoye only played two games in March but he could not have performed any better than he did in those games even if he wanted to.

Okoye kept clean sheets in both games, particularly against NEC Nijmegen where he made five saves and was named man of the match.

3. Odion Ighalo

Pulse Nigeria

Odion Ighalo continued his superb run of form for Al-Hilal in Qatar with five goals and an assist in the four games he played last month, rounding off with a hat-trick.

2. Cyriel Dessers

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Cyriel Dessers played five games in March and left his mark on all five with four goals and two assists and his contributions were important to his team too.

He came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Groningen and then scored a late winner the next game against PEC Zwolle.

Add the two goals and an assist in the Europa Conference League against Partizan Belgrade and you have a player in superb form.

1. Victor Osimhen

Pulse Nigeria

The best Nigerian player in the month of March is Victor Osimhen who scored four goals in three games for Napoli last month.