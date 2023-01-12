LIGUE 1: Moffi, Pepe and the top 5 African stars that lit up GW18

Chancel Mbemba (Troyes vs Marseille)

Mbemba was easily Marseille’s best player in their 2-0 victory over Troyes and covered himself in glory with a magnificent performance.

AFP

He helped Marseille pass rings around their opponents and contributed 73 passes (the second most in the team) to Marseille's total of 595 completed passes as they dominated Troyes with 68% possession of the ball.

Mbemba added to his superb performance by scoring the opening goal for Marseille with a powerful header in the 10th minute to help his team to three points.

Dango Outtara (Lorient vs Monaco)

Burkinabe winger Dango Outtara took matters into his own hands when Lorient went behind against Monaco and rescued a point for Les Tangos et Noirs.

AFP

He scored the equaliser in the 75th minute and set up another goal two minutes later to put Lorient 2-1 up.

Prior to being substituted in the 85th minute, Outtara had been a standout performer for Lorient. He had been a menace to Monaco and completed six dribbles, had won 15 ground duels, and had also created a big chance.

He also made six successful tackles without getting dribbled past, and also made two clearances and an interception in a tight defensive shift

Terem Moffi (Lorient vs Monaco)

Lorient had what they expected to be the winner after 77 minutes against Monaco through Terem Moffi’s goal, but a 93rd-minute equaliser from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder denied Moffi the honour of being the match winner.

AFP

Despite the setback, Moffi was still one of Lorient’s best players, and his 11th league goal was a testament to his quality on the night.

Moffi’s goal against Monaco moved him level with PSG’s Neymar in second place on the Ligue 1 top scorer’s list and leaves him within two goals of Kylian Mbappe at the top.

Zakaria Aboukhlal (Auxerre vs Toulouse)

Moroccan forward Zakaria Aboukhlal made a brilliant cameo appearance in Toulouse’s 5-0 mauling of Auxerre away from home, making two goal contributions in only 30 minutes of action.

Aboukhlal came on in the 60th minute and then proceeded to score Toulouse’s fourth goal of the night after and create their fifth, scored by Thijs Dallinga, to complete a domineering performance by Les Violets to see off Auxerre.

The 22-year-old forward who scored Morocco’s second goal against Belgium at the 2022 World Cup will be looking to secure a return to the starting 11 for Toulouse, and his performance off the bench against Auxerre would have helped his cause greatly.

Nicolas Pepe (Nice 6-1 Montpellier)

Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe was in inspired form as Nice walloped Montpellier by six goals to one.

AFP

Of the six goals Nice scored on the night, Pepe was responsible for two, scoring one in each half before being substituted after 67 minutes.

Pepe scored his fifth and sixth Ligue 1 goals this season for Nice, finding the net in the 15th minute with Nice’s opener, and the 56th minute to put them 3-1 up to cap a brilliant display by

Notable mentions

Other notable mentions include Reims’ centre-back pairing of Moroccan Yunis Abdelhamid and Ivorian Emmanuel Agbadou who were solid at the back for the Red and Whites on their way to a cleansheet and a 1-0 victory over Ajaccio. In addition to being a rock defensively, Agbadou also managed to contribute further up the pitch with an assist for the winning goal.