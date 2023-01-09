COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

Last year (2022) was disastrous for the Nigerian national team by all standards. A year that started with so much optimism ended as one of the most disappointing in recent history for the Super Eagles.

The three-time African Champions did start the year on a promising note, winning their first three games at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, including the opener against Egypt.

However, that was as good as it got for Nigeria, as everything went on a downward spiral.

The team crashed out of the AFCON in the round of 16 after losing to Tunisia 1-0. Following the disappointing AFCON exit, the focus shifted to the World Cup playoffs against Ghana, which was a big deal.

But despite not losing in the two-legged tie, Nigeria failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022, missing out on the away goals rule after playing a 1-1 draw in Accra before playing a goalless draw in Abuja.

The result sent Nigerian football to a new low as they failed in their two main objectives for the year. While the team did secure wins in the AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome, it was not enough to erase the pain of missing out on the World Cup and AFCON failure.

Overall, Nigeria won five matches in 2022 and lost six matches, including a 4-0 loss against Portugal to end the year.

AFP

However, with 2022 over, the Super Eagles have the chance to start afresh in the new year and right the wrongs of last year. But for the team to avoid a repeat of last year's shambolic's performance, a couple of things need to change.

Pulse Sports Nigeria highlights these changes.

Keep Austin Eguavoen away from the team

Nigeria's major failures last year were down to two reasons, Austin Eguavoen and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). It is important to note that they are not mutually exclusive.

Eguavoen was in charge of the team at the AFCON and the World Cup playoff clash after the NFF decided to sack Gernot Rohr just a month before the AFCON.

AFP

While Eguavoen flattered to deceive in his opening three games, his tactical limitations were exposed in the games that mattered, eventually costing Nigeria the AFCON and a World Cup spot.

Although Eguavoen did lose the coaching job after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, he returned to his post as the NFF/Super Eagles technical advisor.

This decision left many surprised as it meant there were no consequences for his failure as the team's coach. Not only that, his job as a technical advisor means he is still involved with the national team despite his failures as a coach.

This cannot continue in 2023 if the Super Eagles want to turn around last year's disappointing performances of last year. Despite his departure as the team's coach, Eguavoen's imprint can still be seen on the team, as nothing has changed with the selection of players.

Players who do not deserve a call-up keep getting invited over players who are performing week-in-week-out at their respective clubs. It's time for the NFF to develop some cojones and relieve Eguavoen of his duties. Failure should have consequences, especially for someone who failed two times.

Let go of the old guards

The current Super Eagles squad has some exciting young talents, but there are still some old players who have overstayed their time. While the importance of experienced old guards in the squad should not be downplayed, they need to have something to offer.

AFP

However, in Nigeria's situation, most of these old guards are past it and need to leave the team. These players keep taking up space that belongs to someone more deserving.

Players like Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Leon Balogun have no further business in the squad if they are not playing at a high level at their clubs.

Find a solution to the goalkeeping crisis

Ever since Vincent Enyeama retired, The Super Eagles have struggled to find a suitable shot-stopper. Carl Ikeme looked to be the one, but Leukaemia cut short his time with the team.

AFP

Since then, the three-time African champions have used many goalkeepers but to no success. The situation reached a full-blown crisis last year as both Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho made mistakes that cost the team in major games.

Although there are no major competitions this year, it is important for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro to find a lasting solution to the situation.

Find a creative midfielder

Like the goalkeeping situation, Nigeria have also struggled for a top attacking midfielder since Austin Jay-Jay Okocha retired.

The three-time African champions struggled going forward in most of their games last year. The lack of a quality creative midfielder was evident in their games despite the presence of Alex Iwobi.

AFP