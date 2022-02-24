Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

Ajax’s dominance transcends the Eredivisie

In 23 games so far, Ajax have scored a whopping 70 goals and won 18 games, giving them a total of 57 points so far. For context, Ajax have the same amount of points as the La Liga leaders, Real Madrid who have played two more games.

They have one more point than AC Milan who have played three more games and sit top of Serie A and two fewer points than PSG who have also played three more games and are the runaway leaders of the French Ligue 1.

To further contextualise, the almighty Manchester City, who are often the symbol of domestic dominance, had 57 points after 23 Premier League games, Ajax have 56 right now.

Even Bayern Munich, with their well-known dominance of the Bundesliga, currently have 55 points from 23 games and have scored just four more goals than Ajax.

The level of competition in the Dutch League is generally perceived as low which is why it is imperative to establish that Ajax compares favourably with other European giants.

Ten Hag’s system is a fluid one that fosters team spirit and prioritises ball movement, Sebastien Haller might be the top scorer but he is not the main man. Ajax are far from a one-man team, Haller has scored 16 of their 70 league goals with no other Ajax player even cracking double figures which indicates that the goals have been spread round the squad.

20 outfield players have started at least one league game for Ajax this season and 19 of them have scored at least a goal with centre-back, Perr Schuurs the only exception.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Ajax’s season is their defence, they exemplify dominance on both ends of the pitch, with 19 clean sheets from 23 games and just five goals conceded…FIVE!!!

If this was any other team in any other league, they would be the toast of Europe, five league goals conceded in 23 games is ridiculous. This team has been so good that almost every goal they conceded in the league so far was impactful, they do not just give things away.

The famous five

Ajax have only shipped five league goals each scored by a different player in what has now become a special achievement in the context of this season.

The list may yet grow as there are still 11 league games to play but for now, these five players are breathing rarified air, an exclusive group of individuals who have found the net against Ajax in the 2021/22 Eredivisie season so far.

The first of the famous five is Robin Propper who is a centre-back for FC Twente but more popularly known as the younger brother of ex-Dutch international, Davy Propper who played for Brighton in the Premier League from 2017 to 2021.

Propper scored a stunning 30-year piledriving half-volley in the 86th minute to earn Twente a 1-1 draw at home to Ajax. It was only the second game of the season so the significance of his goal at the time was just the one point his team gained on the Eredivisie log.

Eight games later, Ajax would suffer their first loss of the season, at home to Utrecht thanks to another late long-range shot by another defender.

Utrecht left-back Django Warmerdam won the match with a beautifully executed low drive from 20 yards out.

Ajax would not concede in the league again till December when they shipped two goals in a 2-1 loss at home to AZ Alkmaar. AZ’s Greek striker, Vangelis Pavlidis benefited from a rare defensive slip up by Ten Haag’s defence to blast home the opening goal, it was the first league goal Ajax had conceded from inside the box.

Speaking of the box, Ajax would let their guard down in there once again and concede again, Zakaria Aboukhlal tapped in the winner in the 83rd minute to cancel out Sebastien Haller’s equaliser.

The fifth and most recent person to penetrate Ajax’s seemingly impregnable defence is also the most recognizable of them all, Mario Gotze.

The German midfielder turned smartly and finished neatly from just inside the box to equalise for PSV in a move slightly reminiscent of his famous World Cup-winning goal.

