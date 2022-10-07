BETTING

Betting odds & Betting tips for English Premier League this weekend

Kolawole Babatunde
Bet9ja offers odds on all the English Premier League games this weekend

All 20 teams will be in action for this round of fixtures, as the battle for three points and better placement on the table continues.

we have brought you the best predictions from the English Premier League.

Chelsea vs. Wolves: Chelsea to win @ 1.40

Brighton vs. Tottenham: Over 2.5 @ 1.84

Everton vs. Manchester Utd: Everton win/draw @ 1.71

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: Aston Villa win/draw @ 1.32

Total Odds on Bet9ja: 5.81

* These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 8, 15:00(GMT+1)

Betting tip: Chelsea to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Chelsea are coming into this game off the back of a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues have won their last two EPL games 2-1 despite going behind in both games.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers are without a permanent manager following the firing of Bruno Lage after last weekend’s loss to West Ham. Interim coach, Steve Davis, will lead the team to Stamford Bridge pending the appointment of a new manager. Wolves have gone winless in their last nine league away games against Stamford Bridge (4D, 5L), and have only one win in their last 15 EPL games (1W, 5D, & 9L).

Saturday, October 8, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5

Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja

Roberto De Zerbi started his regime with an interesting 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls have been involved in high-scoring games in recent times, producing over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games, and we predict another goals galore against Spurs this weekend.

Tottenham tasted defeat for the first time in the EPL this season, following their 3-1 loss in the North London Derby against Arsenal. Spurs have now produced over 2.5 goals in their last three EPL games, while scoring at least twice in two of those games.

Sunday, October 9, 19:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Everton win/draw

Odds: 1.71 on Bet9ja

Everton have looked rejuvenated after their shaky start to the season and have been unbeaten in their last six EPL games (2W, 4D). The Toffees have lost just one of their last seven games against Manchester United (2W, 4D, & 1L), and have lost just once at home this season.

Manchester United bounced back from their derby drubbing to pick up a hard-fought 3-2 win against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. The Red Devils have won just twice in their last ten away league games (2W, 0D,& 8L), dating back to last season.

Monday, October 10, 20:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Aston Villa win/draw

Odds: 1.32 on Bet9ja

Despite Forest’s poor start to the season, the tricky trees have rewarded manager Steve Cooper with a new contract. Forest have lost six of their eight EPL games this season (1W, 1D, & 6L), including the last five in a row while conceding 18 times.

Aston Villa have not lost in their last three games (1W, 2D), while they are also unbeaten in their last four meetings against Forest. The Villains have kept two clean sheets in a row, and are looking to make it three in a row for the first time since February-March 2022.

*All odds were accurate as at time of posting

Topics:
