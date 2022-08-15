Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend

While some punters won, the majority of the betting population has once again been conquered by the bookies and it is most likely down to the following teams.

Here are the five biggest upsets and ticket-busters from the recent weekend in no particular order.

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Brentford took four out of Erik’s ten hags with a stunning 4-0 win over Manchester United that no one could have seen coming.

Pulse Sports

Punters knew Manchester United were bad but not this bad…4-0 down after 35 minutes to a team that had never beaten them since the 1930s, Brentford beat the Red Devils into repentance.

A simple win or draw for Manchester United was at 1.35 odds on Bet9ja, a single goal for the Red Devils was worth 1.25 odds and it still failed.

Zikoko Memes

RB Leipzig 2-2 Cologne

RB Leipzig were valued at 1.45 odds to win at home to Cologne and looked on course to do so when they took a 2-1 lead in the second half despite being a man down.

Imago

However, village people extended their reach to Germany and caused Josko Gvardiol to score a late own goal to end the game 2-2 and cause simultaneous groaning among punters from Leipzig to Lagos.

Zikoko Memes

Feyenoord 0-0 Heerenveen

You know when main your tickets spoilt during the day and you try to recover whatever you can with late games? Well, it turns out bad luck was working a 24-hour shift on Saturday.

Zikoko Memes

Feyenoord were valued at 1.36 odds to win at home in Saturday’s Eredivisie late kickoff but they failed to find a way past Heerenveen in a disappointing goalless draw… ordinary over 1.5 goals sef at 1.12 odds on Bet9ja no enter.

Albirex Niigata 2-2 Geylang

Only betting can take a Nigerian to Singapore on a Sunday morning but Albirex Nigata clearly failed in the instruction to keep the Sabbath holy.

Pulse Sports

The league leaders in the Singapore first division were valued at 1.20 odds for a routine home win but fell behind and even needed a 95th-minute goal to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich were valued at 1.28 odds for a simple over 2.5 goals which has been the case in the previous five meetings between these teams but the VAR at the Allianz Arena on Sunday said “not today”.

Imago