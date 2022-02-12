NPFL Matchday 12 preview & predictions

In the bottom zone, MFM will travel to Makurdi to face Lobi Stars while Heartland will be guests of champions Akwa United in Uyo.

Kano Pillars v Plateau United

Kano Pillars suffered a setback in their rise to the top half of the table when they conceded a late goal at Dakkada last Saturday while Plateau United made it four wins out of five with a win over Rivers United in Jos.

This is a Northern Derby and is usually a competitive one between the two sides. Last season, Rabiu Ali’s penalty decided the contest at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. At the moment, Plateau United are currently doing better than Sai Masu Gida but nothing can be taken away from the hosts.

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau United

Enugu Rangers v Abia Warriors

An Oriental derby returns this matchday as the Flying Antelopes will welcome Imama Amapakabo’s men to the FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium in Nnewi.

Unexpectedly, Rangers have been doing fine this term, while it has been a case of mixed results for the Warriors since the season began. In their adopted home ground, Abdul Maikaba’s men have struggled for consistent results and did lose to Plateau United in their last game here.

Both teams have scored in their past four meetings at Rangers while the hosts have also enjoyed two wins in the past four ties. Based on form and position, Rangers should win but their home form remains a worry for them but a motivation for the visitors.

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 1-1 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa United v Sunshine Stars

Nasarawa United will host Sunshine Stars at the Lafia City Stadium in one of the match day’s exciting fixture.

Both sides are free scoring and are separated by just three points going into this encounter. Nasarawa United fired four past the Owena Whales at this ground back in 2021 and also won the Aiteo Cup tie between them.

Having gone seven games without a loss, Sunshine Stars have suffered back-to-back defeats in their past two league games. The Solid Miners hold the advantage but Deji Ayeni’s men are capable of springing yet another surprise.

Prediction: Nasarawa United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Enyimba v Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba and Tornadoes will meet for the first time since 2019. That particular game ended 2-0 in favour of the Elephants.

Under Finidi George this season, Enyimba have not scored much but they have managed to get results both home and away from home. They are placed fourth and will be facing one of the bad travellers of this campaign thus far - a point in five trips.

Enyimba are overwhelming favourites and should claim a fourth win in five league games by the end of Saturday against Bala Abubabkar’s side.

Prediction: Enyimba 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

Other games

After suffering their first defeat in four games, Shooting Stars will return to the Lekan Salami Stadium to host Dakkada on Sunday, MFM will be in Makurdi to face Lobi Stars, while Kwara United and Katsina United will face off on Saturday.

Rivers United will be hoping to regain top spot when they host Wikki Tourists on Saturday in Port Harcourt while it will be a battle for points between Akwa United and Heartland in Uyo on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday

Katsina United v Kwara United

Rivers United v Wikki Tourists

Enyimba v Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Shooting Stars v Dakkada

Nasarawa United v Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars v Plateau United

Akwa United v Heartland

Enugu Rangers v Abia Warriors