Pulse of The Day

Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  NPFL

How Bayern Munich invaded Turin to rescue Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, while two Super Eagles coaches sent two NPFL teams to the 'trenches' in Nigeria.

Bayern Munich and Super Eagles coaches are the features on Pulse of The Day.
Bayern Munich and Super Eagles coaches are the features on Pulse of The Day.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to complete their mission to rescue defender Matthijs de Ligt from Italian club Juventus.

Recommended articles

De Ligt is expected to be the latest arrival in Munich as Bayern continues to bolster their squad with a Dutch flavour.

The transfer has received a HERE WE GO from you know who, yes, of course, Fabrizio Romano, with Bayern ready to splash some cash on the 22-year-old centre-back.

De Ligt's rescue from Juve is a costly mission for Bayern who has agreed to spend €80m to complete the deal that will bring to an end what has been a not-so-good three years for the Dutchman in Turin.

Juventus beat Monaco to red-hot 15-year-old Nigerian striker Ilenikhena

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

'NO WAY RON!' Bayern Munich become 5th club to reject Ronaldo

Matthijs de Ligt was also monitored by Chelsea before Bayern Munich came in.
Matthijs de Ligt was also monitored by Chelsea before Bayern Munich came in. Twitter

While de Ligt made over a century of appearances for the Old Lady of Italian football, I have always believed that the transfer from Ajax should never have happened.

Both parties involved, Juve and player, are stylistically different and no match but a move to Bayern makes more sense, at least on paper.

Bayern Munich will pay €80m to get Matthijs de Ligt away from Turin.
Bayern Munich will pay €80m to get Matthijs de Ligt away from Turin. Pulse Sports

De Ligt will be the latest Eredivisie and Ajax graduate to join the Bavarians after right back, Moussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch joined earlier this summer.

It was curtains in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, on Sunday as Rivers United were officially crowned champions for the first time in Port Harcourt.

But the story of the day was in Kano and, especially Bauchi, where four-time NPFL champions Kano Pillars and Katsina United were relegated from the NPFL.

The two teams are coached and managed by Super Eagles assistants, Salisu Yusuf and Usman Abd'Allah respectively.

ALSO READ

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Salisu Yusuf
Salisu Yusuf ece-auto-gen

Despite winning their final game of the season, a 2-1 win over Shooting Stars, Pillars will play in the Nigerian National League, NNL, as they finished 19th on the table.

For Katsina United, a 2-0 defeat to Wikki Tourist on the final day handed them their 20th defeat of the campaign, sending them down to the NNL.

Salisu Yusuf's Super Eagles recall: A moral burden on the NFF

Usman Abd’Allah (NPFL)
Usman Abd’Allah (NPFL) NPFL

All Abd'Allah and United needed was just a draw but they were unable to get that elusive point away from home on the final day.

Salisu Yusuf and Usman Abd'Allah will continue to assist Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro, in the Super Eagles.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Bayern Munich and Super Eagles coaches are the features on Pulse of The Day.

    Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

  • Kano Pillars

    NFF reject Kano Pillars appeal, confirm relegation from the NPFL

  • Remo Stars were saved from a dangerous mob action in Katsina on Sunday.

    How Remo Stars escaped a bloody situation in Katsina in the NPFL

Recommended articles

Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

'Nigeria is the best team in Africa' - Morocco coach confesses ahead of semifinal clash against Super Falcons

'Nigeria is the best team in Africa' - Morocco coach confesses ahead of semifinal clash against Super Falcons

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

Holders Netherlands advance, Sweden thrash Portugal to avoid France

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey left out of Ajax's pre-season Austria camp

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

Trending

NPFL

NFF reject Kano Pillars appeal, confirm relegation from the NPFL

Kano Pillars
Pulse of The Day

Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

Bayern Munich and Super Eagles coaches are the features on Pulse of The Day.