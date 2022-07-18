Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

De Ligt is expected to be the latest arrival in Munich as Bayern continues to bolster their squad with a Dutch flavour.

The transfer has received a HERE WE GO from you know who, yes, of course, Fabrizio Romano, with Bayern ready to splash some cash on the 22-year-old centre-back.

De Ligt's rescue from Juve is a costly mission for Bayern who has agreed to spend €80m to complete the deal that will bring to an end what has been a not-so-good three years for the Dutchman in Turin.

While de Ligt made over a century of appearances for the Old Lady of Italian football, I have always believed that the transfer from Ajax should never have happened.

Both parties involved, Juve and player, are stylistically different and no match but a move to Bayern makes more sense, at least on paper.

De Ligt will be the latest Eredivisie and Ajax graduate to join the Bavarians after right back, Moussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch joined earlier this summer.

Super Eagles coaches relegate Katsina United and Kano Pillars from NPFL

It was curtains in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, on Sunday as Rivers United were officially crowned champions for the first time in Port Harcourt.

But the story of the day was in Kano and, especially Bauchi, where four-time NPFL champions Kano Pillars and Katsina United were relegated from the NPFL.

The two teams are coached and managed by Super Eagles assistants, Salisu Yusuf and Usman Abd'Allah respectively.

Despite winning their final game of the season, a 2-1 win over Shooting Stars, Pillars will play in the Nigerian National League, NNL, as they finished 19th on the table.

For Katsina United, a 2-0 defeat to Wikki Tourist on the final day handed them their 20th defeat of the campaign, sending them down to the NNL.

All Abd'Allah and United needed was just a draw but they were unable to get that elusive point away from home on the final day.