Kamaru Usman walks out to Burna Boy record before beating Colby Covington to retain UFC belt (video)

Walking out in Madison Square Garden, Kamaru Usman was vibing to Nigerian music by Burna Boy.

Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Kamaru Usman was victorious in his latest outing against American Colby Covington at UFC 268 in the early hours of Sunday, November 7th.

Usman needed the judges to claim a unanimous decision victory against Covington in their rematch.

Usman is proud to be a Nigerian and came into Madison Square Garden in New York flying the Green and white flag.

Read Also: UFC champion Kamaru Usman speaks on why he's a fan of Burna Boy

Usman was born in Nigeria but moved to the United States of America (USA) when he was young and holds dual citizenship.

Usman walked out to a song titled Yaba Buluku (Mixed) by Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, and DJ Tarico featuring Nelson Tivane.

This is not the first time Usman would walk out to a record by Burna Boy as he previously stated that he is a fan.

Since Usman has been walking out to records by Burna Boy he has been undefeated and this may not be the last time he comes into the octagon with music from the Nigerian musician,

