Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

AFP

Eze has had a swift recovery, taking just six months to recover from a horrendous injury. The 23-year-old Palace star has been back in full training, he played a couple of U-23 matches before the international break and also featured for 90 minutes in an in-house friendly match.

Vieira confirmed Eze's availability when he held his press conference ahead of the visit to Turf Moor on Saturday. The French coach said: "Eze is doing really well. He played two games and 90 minutes [in an in-house friendly] and has been training with the team. He will be part of the group that travel to Burnley."

However, the ex-Arsenal midfielder tempered fans' expectations of the player, noting that Eze might need time to get back to the level he was at before sustaining the injury.

ece-auto-gen

"Obviously he’s a talented player but he’s still a long way to go from his best. We need to remind ourselves that he will need time to return to what he was because of the injury. He will get there. He’s building up his confidence week after week. He played two games for the Under-23s and we played an in-house game and he felt really well. He’s improving but we have to give him time to get to where he was before his injury," Vieira said.