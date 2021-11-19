RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  News

Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Eberechi Eze has been sidelined since suffering an Achilles injury since May 2021

Eberechi Eze was in imperious form for Crystal Palace before suffering a season-ending injury
Eberechi Eze was in imperious form for Crystal Palace before suffering a season-ending injury

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Eberechi Eze is in contention to feature for The Eagles this weekend as they take on Sean Dyche's Burnley. The Anglo-Nigerian midfielder has been out of action since May 2021 when he picked up a season-ending Achilles injury.

Recommended articles
Patrick Vieira confirmed that Eberechi Eze is fit and ready to play after Achilles injury
Patrick Vieira confirmed that Eberechi Eze is fit and ready to play after Achilles injury AFP

Eze has had a swift recovery, taking just six months to recover from a horrendous injury. The 23-year-old Palace star has been back in full training, he played a couple of U-23 matches before the international break and also featured for 90 minutes in an in-house friendly match.

Vieira confirmed Eze's availability when he held his press conference ahead of the visit to Turf Moor on Saturday. The French coach said: "Eze is doing really well. He played two games and 90 minutes [in an in-house friendly] and has been training with the team. He will be part of the group that travel to Burnley."

However, the ex-Arsenal midfielder tempered fans' expectations of the player, noting that Eze might need time to get back to the level he was at before sustaining the injury.

Eberechi Eze caught the eye at Queens Park Rangers with his 20 goal involvement during the 2019/20 season
Eberechi Eze caught the eye at Queens Park Rangers with his 20 goal involvement during the 2019/20 season ece-auto-gen

"Obviously he’s a talented player but he’s still a long way to go from his best. We need to remind ourselves that he will need time to return to what he was because of the injury. He will get there. He’s building up his confidence week after week. He played two games for the Under-23s and we played an in-house game and he felt really well. He’s improving but we have to give him time to get to where he was before his injury," Vieira said.

Eze had an impressive debut season in the Premier League in 2020/21, featuring 36 times in the league under Roy Hodgson and scoring four goals, and assisting a further six for his side. Eze secured a £16m move to Palace after impressing with Championship side Queens Park Rangers in 2019/20, scoring 14 goals and assisting another eight from midfield.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 explosive matches involving Super Eagles players in Europe this weekend

5 explosive matches involving Super Eagles players in Europe this weekend

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

Brendan Rogers as next Manchester United manager is a terrible idea

Brendan Rogers as next Manchester United manager is a terrible idea

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Alex Iwobi gifts fast-rising star Buju original Everton jersey in Lagos [Photos]

Alex Iwobi gifts fast-rising star Buju original Everton jersey in Lagos [Photos]

'Sad' Hazard can lead Madrid to titles - Martinez

'Sad' Hazard can lead Madrid to titles - Martinez

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Trending

Daniel Sturridge resurfaces after betting ban, set for debut in Australia

Daniel Sturridge joined A-League side Perth Glory in October

'Annoying' Milner would follow me to the toilet - Evra

Patrice Evra says James Milner was more committed to defending that he was

Human Rights: Denmark vows to continue Qatar criticism at the World Cup

Qatar will host the football World Cup in 2022

Derby County slammed with 9 points deduction by EFL, face relegation

Wayne Rooney's Derby County have been given a 9-point deduction sanction by the EFL