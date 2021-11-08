Aribo, Dessers and Okereke on target, here is how Nigerians players performed before the international break

Venezia 3-2 Roma

Nigerian striker David Okereke was the hero for newly promoted Venezia as they recorded a 3-2 victory against AS Roma in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the break a player of Nigerian descent Tammy Abraham gave Roma a lead. Okereke would turn out to be the hero with the third goal of Venezia as they completed a comeback.

Napoli 1-1 Verona

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen returned to the starting lineup for Napoli as they dropped points in a 1-1 draw at home against Hellas Verona.

Feyenoord 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

After his heroics in midweek, Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers was again a super substitute for Feyenoord as they recorded a 1-0 victory at home against AZ Alkmaar in an Eredivisie fixture.

Dessers was on the bench for this encounter and was introduced in the 82nd minute for Bryan Linssen. Dessers would again score the winning goal for Feyenoord as they moved up to 3rd going into the international break.

Rangers 4-2 Ross County

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo was on target for Scottish champions Rangers in a 4-2 victory over Ross County.

Aribo scored the first goal for his side in the 19th minute and also assisted the third goal.

Other Nigerians on target include Akinkunmi Amoo in Sweden for Hammarby IF against Oerebro SK.

In Greece, Chuba Akpom for as PAOK against Panathinaikos. In Belgium, Al Hassan Yusuf for Royal Antwerp against Anderlecht.