NBA: Irving's COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy risks undermining his reputation

Unfortunately, it did not happen. The Nets finished second in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division, all behind the Philadelphia 76ers, while they lost out to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in the conference playoff semi-finals.

The Nets were looking towards a new season with the big three but were dealt a huge blow when Irving announced he would not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine. He has not given reasons why he would not take it, but he says it is the best choice for him which is coming at a huge cost as he stands to lose around $17 million from his $35 million annual salary.

New York is one of the worst hit states in the United States with more than 2.5 million infections and more than 50,000 deaths. 35,000 of those deaths have come from New York City alone. The state government thus took a decision that anyone using a gym or sports facility in the city must receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Nets play their games at Barclays Center and Irving has not had access to the facility since the mandate was in place dating back to preseason. He can play at away venues, but each American state has peculiar vaccine mandates that make life a little tough for anyone without a jab. He is the only player in the entire Nets team not to be vaccinated yet. The NBA does not have a vaccination mandate but has rather left it for the players union to decide.

Irving has been completely frozen out of the Nets team as a result, failing to make any appearance so far this season. With the Nets having been hit with fresh COVID-19 infections with 10 players going into the NBA's safety and health protocols, coupled with injuries, the Nets have recalled Irving with the hope he can play full-time rather than part-time just for away games. It has recently been reported that Irving is open to receiving a plant-based vaccine as he is a vegetarian and such is currently being developed.

The Nets are doing pretty well without Irving. They currently lead the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record and lead the Atlantic Division as well. It has to be pointed out though that they didn't start the season on a good note with an opening loss at reigning champions Bucks, and home losses by Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. Irving's absence was clearly evident then and with a depleted squad at Steve Nash's disposal now, things might get very tough.

All of this might be averted if Irving simply takes the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of course, there are many reservations about the vaccine, its long-term efficiency and side effects. These are genuine worries. It has however been shown to be safe and effective, and at a time when more than 800,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus, they need voices that will push the public to take measures to stop the spread.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and former teammate of Irving at Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, was equally hesitant at taking the vaccine but eventually did and has not suffered any consequences for it.

Irving's vaccine hesitancy will only help strengthen the views of conspiracy theorists and those spreading misinformation about the virus and that is not a good thing at all.

Irving is a well-documented promoter of conspiracy theories that are at odds with science and learning. He has previously stated that the earth was flat and earth does not rotate around the sun. He had to retract those claims.

A recent Rolling Stone report stated: "Irving had recently started following and liked Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that secret societies are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for a plan of Satan.”

The problem with Irving's stance is it could make him become less relevant in value particularly as the pandemic lingers for a second year in 2022. No team would want to stick with a player that courts controversy. Sports teams have very high standards and are not ready to hold on to what will put them in the public eye for the wrong reasons.

Irving needs to realize things cannot be as he wants particularly when he is the odd one out of an overwhelmingly majority. Should he continue to refuse the vaccine and court even more controversy, Irving could risk not getting a good trade deal should the Nets have to take the painful decision of parting ways with him, and that will be sad for a talented player that is still only 29 and full of life.