Organisers of the GOtv Boxing Night have concluded plans for what will be its 20th edition which will have nine bouts at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

According to Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, the scheduled heavyweight bout between Ehwarieme and Baracamonte is a part-fulfilment of the promise to host world-class bouts at the show.

Jenkins Alumona, Bamidele Johnson, Jenifer Ukoh, Rafiu Ladipo, Remi Aboderin Facebook

“Nigeria has not hosted a bout of this profile in decades. We made a promise to put Nigeria back on the global boxing map and we are happy to see the promise come to fruition. We believe this bout provides an indication of the return to health of Nigerian boxing since GOtv launched an intervention to revive the sport which, long before 2014, was in coma,” Alumona at a press conference to announce the fight.

Ehwarieme has promised to put in a good fight for the viewing pleasure of the audience.

To prepare for the fight, he said he has only seen one video clip of his opponent but intend to see more before the bout.

“I have only seen one of his videos and I have studied it. I will watch more before the fight,” he told Pulse Sports.

Aside from the WBF heavyweight bout, other fights lined up include the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title defence by Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu, who takes on Ghana’s Ezekiel Anan; WABU welterweight title defence by Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde against Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo; national featherweight challenge clash between Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje and Olusegun Moses; as well as national super featherweight duel between Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola and Sikiru ‘Omo Iya Eleja’ Shogbesan.

Also in action are Adewale ‘Masevex’ Masebinu, who takes on Olanrewaju Segun; Adeyemi ‘Sense’ Opeyemi, who fights Sadiq Adeleke; Alaba Omotola, who takes on Bolaji Abdullahi; and rising female ring artist, Cynthia ‘Boby Girl’ Ogunsemilore, who faces Aminat Yekini.

The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.