The best sports arenas in the world

The United States is home to several most beautiful and most expensive stadiums in the world. In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, and Singapore have also very cool stadiums that host some of the biggest sports events and concerts. By the cost of their construction, the topmost expensive stadiums in the world are:

SoFi Stadium (US$5.5. billion)

Allegiant Stadium (US$1.9 billion)

MetLife Stadium (US$1.7 billion)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (US$1.5 billion)

Wembley Stadium (US$1.5 billion)

Yankee Stadium (US$1.5 billion)

AT&T Stadium (US$1.48 billion)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (US$1.33 billion)

Singapore National Stadium (US$1.31 billion)

Levi’s Stadium (US$1.3 billion)

Globe Life Field (US$1.2 billion)

Krestovsky Stadium (US$1.1. billion)

US Bank Stadium (US$1.06 billion)

Optus Stadium (US$1 billion)

Estádio Nacional (US$0.8 billion)

Some of the most beautiful, most spectacular stadiums in the world are the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Pancho Arena in Hungary, Svangaskard Stadium in the Faroe Islands, Čierny Balog in Slovakia, the Float at Marina Bay in Singapore, Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Mexico, and Rheinpark Stadion in Liechtenstein.

There are many amazing stadiums across the globe, but we cannot explore all of them. For the purpose of this article, we take a look at those most beautiful and most expensive starting with SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

SoFi Stadium

Located in Inglewood, the state of California, the SoFi entertainment complex and stadium is most certainly one of the most imposing buildings of this kind. As mentioned at the beginning, many of the most expensive stadiums are located in the USA including the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

Back to SoFi Stadium, the complex is located around three miles from the LA International Airport. The stadium opened its doors in 2020. At SoFi Stadium, both Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams of the NFL play their home games. SoFi Stadium will host the biggest NFL event, Super Bowl LVI scheduled for February next year, and the College Football Playoff National Championship scheduled for January 2023.

Wembley Stadium

No list of the most beautiful and expensive stadiums in the world is complete without the iconic Wembley Stadium. Wembley Stadium opened its doors to the public in 2007 after the original stadium was demolished in 2002. Wembley Stadium hosts many sports e3vents including football matches including matches of the national football team as well as matches of the FA Cup Final. The stadium has 90,000 seats, so this is the biggest stadium in the United Kingdom. In addition to hosting sports events, concerts are also held here. Almost 100,000 people attended Adele’s concert held at Wembley in 2017.

Allegiant Stadium

Located in Paradise, state of Nevada, Allegiant Stadium is one of the most expensive, and most beautiful stadiums in the world. At Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders team of the NFL play their home games alongside the Rebels college football team.

The company that designed the stadium is the same company that designed the Carson Stadium located near Los Angeles. Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 for football matches and around 61,0000 for soccer matches.

Singapore National Stadium

When discussing the most beautiful stadiums in the world, we have to mention the Singapore National Stadium or simply National Stadium. Located in Kallang Singapore, the Singapore National Stadium opened its grandiose doors in June 2014.

It hosts football matches of the Singapore national team, association football matches, and concerts and other events. It has a capacity of 55,000 for rugby and football matches, 52,000 for cricket matches, and around 50,000 for athletics events.

