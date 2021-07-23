Team Nigeria parade at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympic Games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Team Nigeria athletes wore simple green and white outfits for the parade.

Team Nigeria at Olympic Games (Getty Images)
After a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games formally kicked off on Friday, July 23, 2021 with the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

Team Nigeria were present at the ceremony as they paraded in a simple yet stylish green and white outfits.

Led by the flag bearer Odunayo Adekuoroye and captain Aruna Quadri, Team Nigeria athletes waved their flags as they paraded the ceremony.

60 athletes will represent Team Nigeria at the Games across 10 sports-athletics, basketball, badminton, canoe, gymnastics, table tennis, swimming, rowing, wrestling and taekwondo.

