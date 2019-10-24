Nigeria’s minister of sports Sunday Dare has ordered the refund of N23m ($65000) to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to complete the debt Nigeria owes to the federation.

The IAAF in 2017 wrongly credited the account of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to the tune of N43m ($135000) which has been difficult to get back.

After much pressure, Nigeria did pay back some of the sums under the former minister of sports Solomon Dalung but the complete refund has been held back.

Dare who just resumed the office as the new minister of sports has now ordered the refund of the remaining sum.

“IAAF- I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria,” Dare said on Twitter.

“In a few days from now the funds should hit the account of the IAAF barring any interbank delays. With this Nigeria’s reputation is regained.”

He later clarified that he approved the sum of N23m ($6500) the sum remaining after the initial payment from the AFN under the former minister.

“Re: IAAF refund approval is for the outstanding balance of $65,000-sixty five thousand US dollars,” Nigeria’s minister of sports added.

“The first trench of the refund was made by the former Minister. I have only completed the refund because it is the right thing to do.”

NB: $1=N360