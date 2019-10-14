Two Nigerian boxers Sule 'Tyson Kill' Olagbade and King 'Hand of God' Davidson dominated their fights to retain their World Boxing Union (WBU) World titles as Monarch Events and Promotions made full entry into British boxing.

After co-hosting several shows, Monarch Events and Promotions had their first big nights that had Nigerian fighters Sule Olagbade and King Davidson on show.

Tagged 'The Homecoming', the event held at the St George’s Hall in Bradford, the hometown of Tasif Khan, who defended his World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Flyweight title in the main fight.

Olagbade got his victory through a unanimous decision which declared him winner against Nicaragua's Arnoldo Solano after twelve fantastic rounds of boxing.

Sule 'Tyson Kill' Olagbade (Monarch Events and Promotions) Instagram

Judges Jonathan Pasi and Kornelius Bernds both scored the contest 116-112 while Judge Thomas Hakenberg scored it 118-111 all in favour of Olagbade as he retained his World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Welterweight World title.

Reigning World Boxing Union (WBU) Interim Middleweight World Champion, Davidson Knocked out Mexican ‘El Huracan’ Fernando Castaneda with a devastating body shot in the fought round of scheduled 12 rounds to retain the title he won in Lagos in December 2018.

King Davidson and Fernando Castaneda (Monarch Events and Promotions) Instagram

Scary Ghanaian Cruiserweight, Braimah 'Bukom Banku' Kamoko fought Germany’s Rajhat Bilgetekin for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) International Cruiserweight Crown.

Kamoko secured a TKO victory in the third round after working the German hard with big lefts and rights and ended it with a crushing blow that sent the German down cold.

Bilgetekin was revived by the ringside Doctor as Bukom Banku won his first-ever international title.

The main event of 'Homecoming' night saw homeboy and four-time, two-division World Champion Tasif Khan successfully defend his World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Flyweight World crown which he won at the 'King of the ring' in December 2018 in Lagos.

He TKOed Mexican banger Juan Lopez Martinez in the fifth round.

The tough Mexican survived two knockdowns in the fourth round but could not survive a massive body shot in the fifth round.

In other bouts of the night, Rad Rashid knocked out Hasan Kurnaz in the first round in a battle of big German heavyweights.

In the opening fight of the night, Germany’s Avni Selimi beat Lithuania’s Thomas Vaicickas via fourth-round TKO.

In all, it was a bold statement of an English debut made by Monarch Events and Promotions putting up a card of three World Championship fights, an International title fight and a pair of International Heavyweight contests.

In 2018, Prince Stanley Williams the CEO of Monarch Events and Promotions staged big events, 'Boxfest' in April and 'King of the Ring' in December both in Lagos with as many as six World title fights and emerged the World Boxing Union (WBU) promoter of the year.