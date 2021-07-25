Nigeria’s basketball team lose their opening game at Tokyo Olympic Games

The D’Tigers had gotten two wins against the United States and Argentina in exhibition games ahead of the Games to raise hope of an impressive outing in Tokyo. But they were brought back to earth by the Australians who had also beaten them before the Games.

It was a close game in the first quarter, but the D’Tigers lost the game due to failures from the free throw lines, and lack of three-point shooting was a glaring weakness that lost them the game.

But the Nigerians still fought, ending the first quarter level on points with the Australians 23-23.

The Aussies, however, showed their class and were in the lead at the end of the second quarter.

It was the same for the third and fourth before winning the tie 84-67.

D’Tigers will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face Germany in their second game.