Nigeria Basketball Federation dedicates D’Tigers’ win over US and Argentina to late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have dedicated D’Tigers’ recent wins against the US and Argentina to the late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan.
Sound Sultan was a huge part of the Nigerian basketball community.
Sound Sultan was a huge basketball enthusiast. He played in school and in 2015 acquired a stake in the Lagos Islanders, a Lagos-based basketball club founded in 1984.
He actively worked to promote the sport in Lagos and Nigeria.
He died on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
To pay tribute to him and his work around basketball, the NBBF on social media dedicated Nigeria’s big wins against the USA and Argentina.
“We dedicate the victories against US & Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi (@Soundsultan). You saw this day coming when Nigeria would become a dominant force in global basketball. Ironically, the day we won against @usabasketball, that was when you gave up the ghost. RIP,” NBBF said on social media.
Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers in the early hours of Sunday, July 11 pulled off a shocking win over the United States in an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
On Monday, July 12, they won another exhibition game against Argentina, the fourth-best team in world basketball.
