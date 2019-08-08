African women’s basketball champions D’Tigress have gotten new jerseys ahead of their title defence at the 2019 FIBA Women’s Women’s Afrobasket in Dakar, Senegal.

The 2019 Afrobasket will kick off on Saturday, August 10 in Dakar, Senegal with Nigeria in Group B for the preliminary round.

Ahead of the tournament, new jerseys were unveiled for the team by AFA Sports on Sunday, 4 in Lagos.

D’Tigress captain Adaora Enulo and Evelyn Akhator were present at the unveiling ceremony to model the new home and away jerseys.

The home kit is an all-green strip while the away jersey is all-white. There is also a pre-match AFA Sports kit for D'Tigress.

AFA Sports have been the official kit sponsors of the Nigerian Basketball teams.

Nigeria will kick off their 2019 Afrobasket campaign with a game against Tunisia on Saturday, August 10.