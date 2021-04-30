Minister dissolves 31 sports federations, sets up caretaker committees

He said the dissolution was in keeping with the Olympic charter which stipulates a four-year tenure for all sports federation boards.

“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on June 21, 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections,” Dare said.

The minister consequently set up caretaker committees for the 31 federations until elections were conducted and new boards inaugurated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committees are now saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a good outing for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games slated for July.

The 31 federations involved include those of Athletics, Aquatics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Deaf Sports, Fives, Golf, Gymnastics and Handball.

Others are those of Hockey, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Wushu Kungfu, Rowing, Canoeing and Yachting, Rugby and Scrabble.

The rest are of Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Traditional Sports, Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

NAN reports that most of the federation Presidents were however returned as committee chairmen.

The three-member committees were made up of Chairman, Secretary and a member for each federation.

For example, the Athletics committee has Olamide George as Chairman, Adisa Beyioku as Secretary-General and Maria Wophill as member.

Basketball also has Musa Kida as Chairman, Afolabi Omobola as Secretary-General and Florence Adeyanju as member.

The minister also said, having consulted with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), the ministry has concluded to organise elections into the federations using the Code of Governance.