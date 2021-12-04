Earlier today, Nike confirmed that the two time Olympic gold medalist and four time MVP's next signature shoe will be out for release from Dec.18. The announcement was made through the Nike SNKRS release calendar.
Lebron James next sneaker edition to be unveiled this December
The Nike LeBron 19 XIX will be Lebron James' next signature shoe.
The Nike LeBron 19 XIX image shown here makes a significant reference to the blue and orange colored uniforms that was worn by King James and the Toon Squad in the final scene of the Warner Bros. animated film, Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Lebron's latest signature shoe was initially previewed in Nike's Space Jam: A New Legacy collection in July, earlier this year.
Fans and lovers of King James' sneaker collections will now be able to pick up this ''Uniform Hook'' colourway for $200 and will also be expecting another Space Jam; The New Legacy inspired white and blue dutch colored which is scheduled for release on the same day as well.
