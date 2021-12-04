Lebron James next sneaker edition to be unveiled this December

The Nike LeBron 19 XIX image shown here makes a significant reference to the blue and orange colored uniforms that was worn by King James and the Toon Squad in the final scene of the Warner Bros. animated film, Space Jam: A New Legacy .

Fans and lovers of King James' sneaker collections will now be able to pick up this ''Uniform Hook'' colourway for $200 and will also be expecting another Space Jam; The New Legacy inspired white and blue dutch colored which is scheduled for release on the same day as well.