The Los Angeles Lakers lost 116-117 to the Sacramento Kings without LeBron James in an NBA encounter played on Friday, December 28.

The Lakers returned to wining ways by beating Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in their last encounter for Xmas NBA.

However despite the win against the reigning NBA star player LeBron sustained a groin injury and was confirmed to miss a substantial run of games.

The Sacramento Kings has six players in double figure to secure the winner through a buzzer beater by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 33 points with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram adding 20 and 21 points respectively as the succumbed to a loss by one point.

NBA Results

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 112-96, the Portland TrailBlazers beat the Golden State Warriors 110-109 in overtime.

James Harden again recorded 45 points as the Houston Rockets beat Boston Celtics 127-113.

While the Philadelphia Sixers beat the Utah Jazz 114-97 with 23 points from Joel Embiid.