Popular France based magazine, Paris Match has dedicated it's latest cover to PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe graces the cover of Paris Match's Magazine
The Paris St Germain Star is the latest cover star of the famous French magazine.
The phenomenal 22-year-old striker has been sensational for the Parisans since his signature 2018.
Kylian Mbappe who has been the cover of the last two editions of the popular EA Sports FIFA video gaming franchise has recorded a huge amount of success at club and International level for the France National Team and has been touted often times as a future Ballon d'Or winner.
Among his amazing records, he's World Cup win at just age 19 is the biggest highlight of his career. He's also the youngest player to score more than 30 gaols in the Champions league and the youngest player to score 100 Ligue 1 goals with PSG.
Mbappe is in action on December 19th when PSG play Ententes Fiaganes FC in their French Cup fixture.
