Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman has given MMA star Conor McGregor the chance for a welterweight title fight.

With Usman’s proposed fight against Jorge Masvidal looking unlikely, the fighter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has called out McGregor who competed in the weight class earlier in 2020 for a fight.

“It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now. Good for him. Conor McGregor hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy, Usman will give you one and he promise first two rounds without takedowns only slaps,” Abdelaziz said on Twitter.

A fight against Usman would give McGregor who is the most popular fighter in the UFC, the chance to create another record.

McGregor is already the first man in UFC history to hold two belts at different weight divisions and a chance against Usman would give him the chance to extend it to three divisions.

Conor MaGregor is looking to become the first UFC fighter to have three titles in three divisions Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The Irish fighter at UFC 246 in January 2020 beat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds to become the first UFC fighter to hold knockout finishes in the Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions.

After that fight, he called out Usman and Masvidal who were present at the fight.

“Anyone of these mouthy fools can get it!” he said after the fight.

'I've made history. I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockouts in three different divisions," McGregor declared.

“I like this weight division, I feel very good. I don't believe I'm there yet, I've got a lot to do, I'm going to party then get back to it. Every single one of them can get it, I'm back!” he also said.