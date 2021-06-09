RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

UFC champ Kamaru Usman is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he left as a kid

Authors:

Steve Dede

The champ Kamaru Usman is coming home!

Kamaru Usman is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he left as a kid (Instagram/Kamaru Usman)
Kamaru Usman (Instagram/Kamaru Usman) Instagram

Nigerian-born mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman is visiting Nigeria for the first since he left as a kid before hitting fame as a champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Born in Nigeria, Usman had never visited since he migrated to America with his family when he was eight.

This will be Kamaru Usman's first visit since he left as a kid
This will be Kamaru Usman's first visit since he left as a kid ece-auto-gen

He is now one of the most famous personalities in the MMA, having defended his UFC Welterweight title four times.

After his latest defence which came with a win over Jorge Masvidal in April 2021, the 34-year-old is making a homecoming to Nigeria.

"I'm coming home," he announced on his Instagram before sharing videos of him and his family at the airport about to take off.

Pulse has learnt that he will arrive in Abuja on Thursday, June 10, with a subsequent stop at Lagos.

From Lagos, he will be travelling to his home state of Edo State.

There, he will visit family and friends and initiate a community activation plan that involves making lives better for the people of Edo State.

"I looked at my passport and realised I hadn't been home since I was a kid, that's when I knew it was time," he said.

Kamaru Usman has defended his UFC title four times [UFC]
Kamaru Usman has defended his UFC title four times [UFC] Pulse Nigeria

Usman was born in Auchi, where he stayed before spent part of his childhood before leaving Nigeria.

As he told Pulse in a December 2019 interview, he still vividly remembers how hard it was for him and his grandmother to get clean water to drink while growing up in Edo State.

This has remained in his mind all through his years in America and now with his position, this is what he wants to come and fix as a means of giving back.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

