UFC champ Kamaru Usman is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he left as a kid

Born in Nigeria, Usman had never visited since he migrated to America with his family when he was eight.

He is now one of the most famous personalities in the MMA, having defended his UFC Welterweight title four times.

After his latest defence which came with a win over Jorge Masvidal in April 2021, the 34-year-old is making a homecoming to Nigeria.

"I'm coming home," he announced on his Instagram before sharing videos of him and his family at the airport about to take off.

Pulse has learnt that he will arrive in Abuja on Thursday, June 10, with a subsequent stop at Lagos.

From Lagos, he will be travelling to his home state of Edo State.

There, he will visit family and friends and initiate a community activation plan that involves making lives better for the people of Edo State.

"I looked at my passport and realised I hadn't been home since I was a kid, that's when I knew it was time," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Usman was born in Auchi, where he stayed before spent part of his childhood before leaving Nigeria.

As he told Pulse in a December 2019 interview, he still vividly remembers how hard it was for him and his grandmother to get clean water to drink while growing up in Edo State.