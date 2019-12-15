Nigerian-born American fighter Kamaru Usman on Saturday, December 14, 2019 (early hours of Sunday, December 15, Nigerian time) knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of the lead fight of UFC 245 to retain his Welterweight title.

The fight which was the main event of the UFC 245 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas saw two rivals best in the Welterweight pitted against each other.

It was an exciting brawl where they both showcased their wrestling abilities. Usman and Covington did not attempt any takedown as they stood in the centre of the Octagon and traded strikes.

Usman showed strength and striking power while Covington had volume. Covington struck Usman in the groin and poked him in the eye although on second look neither was intentional.

They were going at each and it looked like they were even on the scorecard after the fourth round. Convington had complained to the referee that Usman was poking him in his eyes but replays showed that there were clean hits.

Usman’ at this point had garnered more momentum and smashed the jaw of his rival. In the fifth round, he sent Covington to the canvas. Covington got back on his feet only to be sent down with Usman’s right hand.

This time, Usman didn’t let up; he pounced and pummeled Covington on the mat before the referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

Covington was not happy with what he called an early stoppage but Usman was already revelling in his victory.