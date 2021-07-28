Just off winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Nigerian basketball player Jordan Nwora was in good form for the D’Tigers with 33 points which were not enough for the team to beat Germany in their second game of the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.
Giannis' Nigerian teammate Jordan Nwora scores 33 points in D’Tigers' loss to Germany at Tokyo Olympics
Jordan's game high was not enough to help Nigeria beat Germany.
Nwora ran the game and was a big part of Nigeria’s impressive performance that gave them an 11-point lead from the third quarter.
But the D’Tigers could not hold on to their lead and lost the game after a fourth-quarter collapse.
After losing their first game against Australia, the D’Tigers needed a win against a German side that also lost their first game.
It was a tight game, and the D’Tigers at a point in the first quarter were 14 points down, but they fought hard to come back and tie the game 50-50 at halftime.
Nwora was so good with three points, shooting 58% with his outside shots, but the D’Tigers suffered when the Germans shut down the Bucks star.
The German had a solid fourth quarter to get a 99-92 win.
Aside from Nwora, only Miye Oni had double figures for the D’Tigers, while Germans had four on double figures, with Johannes Voightman the top scorer with 19 points.
With two consecutive losses, Nigeria will hope that the result in the game between Australia goes their way and then beat Italy in the last group game to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.
