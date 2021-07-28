Giannis' Nigerian teammate Jordan Nwora scores 33 points in D’Tigers' loss to Germany at Tokyo Olympics

Nwora ran the game and was a big part of Nigeria’s impressive performance that gave them an 11-point lead from the third quarter.

But the D’Tigers could not hold on to their lead and lost the game after a fourth-quarter collapse.

After losing their first game against Australia, the D’Tigers needed a win against a German side that also lost their first game.

It was a tight game, and the D’Tigers at a point in the first quarter were 14 points down, but they fought hard to come back and tie the game 50-50 at halftime.

Nwora was so good with three points, shooting 58% with his outside shots, but the D’Tigers suffered when the Germans shut down the Bucks star.

The German had a solid fourth quarter to get a 99-92 win.

Aside from Nwora, only Miye Oni had double figures for the D’Tigers, while Germans had four on double figures, with Johannes Voightman the top scorer with 19 points.