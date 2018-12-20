Reigning MVP James Harden put up 35 points as the Houston Rockets set a new NBA record against the Washington Wizards in an encounter played on Thursday, December 20.

The Rockets have been in a rich vein of form and dispatched the Wizards 136-118 to claim their fifth straight win.

Asides Harden registering big numbers he had help from Chris Paul who dropped 21 points while Clint Capela added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The win was made much better as they set a new NBA record with 26 three-pointers made against Wizards.

NBA Results

Paul George produced another high scoring performance with 43 points and 12 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 132-113.

He has help from Russell Westbrook who had 19 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds along with Steven Adams who added 20 points and 23 rebounds.

Reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors suffered a 108-103 defeat away to the Utah Jazz.

Damian Lillard put up 24 points as the Portland Trailblazers beat the Memphis Grizzles 99-92 at home.

Blake Griffin scored 34 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-123 away from home in overtime.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-115, the Brooklyn Nets made it seven straight wins by beating the Chicago Bulls 96-93.

Kawhi Leonard dropped 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 99-96.

Kemba Walker dropped 30 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 110-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 129-90, the Philadelphia Sixers beat the New York Knicks 131-109 with Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid registering big performances.

Rookie Deandre Ayton had a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Phoenix Suns 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics.