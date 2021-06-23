UFC star Israel Adesanya earned N352M from his last fight

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Adesanya is the Middleweight champion in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya was the highest earner from the last UFC event (Zuffa LLC)

According to a credible report, Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya earned N352m ($500,000) from his last fight.

Adesanya at UFC 263 earlier this month defeated Italian fighter Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision to remain the Middleweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC), the biggest mixed-martial art competition in the world.

MMAJunkie revealed the salaries of the fighters that fought at the UFC 263 with Adesanya, the top draw unsurprisingly earning the most from the night.

Vettori, while losing out to Adesanya, pocketed a healthy N246m ($350,000) for his role in the main event.

Adesanya, also called The Last Stylebender, is one of the biggest stars of the UFC, which is why his high-earning status is not surprising.

He looks like he knows how to splash his earnings too.

In his most recent Instagram post, as at the time of this writing, the 31-year-old is seen posing beside some of the exotic cars in his garage.

