Nigerian UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman maintained their position as two of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters in the MMA championship.

Adesanya and Usman are both champions of their division, the former in the middleweight division, the latter in the welterweight.

Showman

Israel Adesanya is currently the biggest showman in the UFC Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Adesanya has continued to hold the UFC’s audience spellbound with his show perfect mix of charisma, showmanship and inexhaustible physical agility which has made him the ultimate showman of the UFC and a genuine superstar. He is number four in the ranking.

He further sealed his legacy with a second-round knockout of feared Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa in September 2020.

That was his third defence of the middleweight title which he first took on an interim in April 2019 with a win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Welterweight champ

Kamaru Usman is dominating the Welterweight division (Instagram/Kamaru Usman) Instagram

Known as one of the best strikers in the game, Usman has twice defended his welterweight title which he first won with a victory over Tyron Woodley in March 2019.

He has continued to dominate that division with wins against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Usman is number five in the ranking.

Ranking

Khabib Nurmagomedov is number on the ranking followed by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. After Adesanya and Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, Demetrious Johnson, Deiveson Figureiredo, Dustin Poirier and Francis Ngannou complete the top 10.