Phelan is sporting director of the A-League side -- the club that handed an unsuccessful trial to sprint king Usain Bolt -- and vowed to be back "as soon as I can".

"Taking on a temporary coaching role at Manchester United is extremely exciting," he said on the club's website, but added that he was "still a Mariner".

"I've put something in place that I want to see through. This might be a small distraction, but it's with one of the biggest clubs in the world that I simply couldn't turn down," he said.

"Part of the discussion with Manchester United was that I will still be available for the Mariners, this is a dual role. I'm not going anywhere, I am one phone call away from anyone at the Mariners."

Phelan, a former United player, worked as first team coach and then assistant manager with Ferguson for more than a decade.

He left Old Trafford when the Scottish legend retired in 2013 and was first team coach at Norwich from 2014-15 before managing Hull City from 2016 until departing in January 2017.

Phelan said "there's obviously a few issues to sort through at Manchester United which will take time", but didn't go into details.

He will work alongside Michael Carrick after being appointed Wednesday with ex-United striker Solskjaer until the end of the season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.