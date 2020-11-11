Seven months after GOTV Boxing Night was supposed to hold it’s 21st event, organisers of Nigeria’s biggest boxing event will return on Friday, November 27, 2020, but behind closed doors.

The 21st edition of the boxing event was supposed to hold in April but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the organisers, Flykite Productions have decided to go ahead with the show later in November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos.

The seven-bout show will be transmitted live across Africa on SuperSport.

“We’re happy that the Coronavirus-induced restrictions on sporting activities, especially on contact sports, have been lifted. But we’re aware that the virus is still raging, the reason we’re holding this edition behind closed doors,” Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions said.

Scheduled to fight on the day are some of the biggest names in Nigerian boxing. They include former African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Olaide 'Fijaborn' Fijabi; West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan 'Real One' Oladosu; WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan 'Baby Face' Babatunde; national featherweight champion, Ridwan 'Scorpion' Oyekola and Taiwo 'Esepo' Agbaje.