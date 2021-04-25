Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo cheers on his Nigerian brother Kamaru Usman following the figher's latest win in the UFC
Giannis is happy Kamaru Usman won his UFC bout.
Usman used his right hand to dismantle his American opponent Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
The 33-year-old nicknamed ‘The Nigerian nightmare’ enjoys a lot of support from Nigerians, and Giannis was one of those cheering on his countryman.
The Greek basketball star of Nigerian descent took to his Instagram to show support for Kamaru.
‘Beast’ he called him on his Instagram Live post while sharing a photo of Kamaru sitting on a throne-like chair. The reigning NBA MVP added two Nigerian flags to this photo to show his allegiance.
Giannis was born in Greece to Nigerian parents and identifies with his Nigerian roots, although he has no recorded visit.
His parents Charles and Veronica Adetokunbo left Nigerian in 1993 and settled in Greece, where the NBA superstar was born.
His surname name turned to Antetokounmpo due to an error in his Greek passport.
“A lot of people think my mom or my dad is from Greece, but no. Both of my parents are black. Both of my parents are Nigerian,” the Milwaukee Bucks All-Star told The Undefeated.
