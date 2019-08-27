After her heroics that helped D’Tigress of Nigeria to the 2019 Women’s Afrobasket title, MVP of the final Ezinne Kalu has been named the ambassador of sportswear brand AFA Sports.

Kalu scored 19 points in Dakar as Nigeria beat host country Senegal 60-55 to win a second consecutive Women’s Afrobasket title.

After the tournament in Dakar, the 27-year-old basketball star has now been announced as an ambassador of AFA Sports who are also the kit sponsors of the D'Tigress.

“I am still in shock but I do know how hard we all worked to secure this title. Although I’m so grateful to have been awarded team MVP, it was a collective effort and every time I step out on that court with my team members, I am filled with gratitude that I get to do what I love every single day,” the D'Tigress point guard said in a statement.

“To become apart of an amazing brand like AFA Sports is such a huge blessing. I’ve always looked up to athletes specifically women who had broken barriers representing brands that promote athletes to look and perform at their best."

AFA Sports is a brand that does just that. Consistency and work ethic has always been my core values when it comes to the game of basketball.

Especially since the goal is to continue playing at the next level. Being a member of the AFA Sports team would motivate me to do that. I’m extremely excited to be apart of something amazing. I am looking forward to what’s in store."

As kit sponsors of the D’Tigress, AFA Sports are the first-ever African sports apparel company to feature in a major international tournament.

“I have been there every step of the way and watched how hard these women have trained; it is a well-deserved win and testament to the awesome willpower of both the team and the coaches. Basketball, the love of the game, is something that flows through my veins and when AFA Sports chose to sponsor D’Tigress, we were certain that we were backing champions,” Ugo Udezue, co-founder of AFA Sports said.

“Furthermore, we cannot deny how impressive Ezinne Kalu has played throughout the tournament and particularly in the final which is why we are so proud to announce that she will be the official AFA Sports brand ambassador.

“Everything she stands for; determination, sportsmanship and skill, align with what AFA Sports, as a brand, represents. We look forward to a rewarding relationship.”