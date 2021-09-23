Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress have continued their quest for a third straight AfroBasket title with a win over Cote d'Ivoire to advance to the semifinals of the 2021 edition.
The D'Tigress are through to the semifinals of the 2021 AfroBasket.
After emerging from Group B with three wins, the D'Tigress on Wednesday, September 23, 2021, faced Cote d'Ivoire in a quarterfinal clash in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The D' Tigress started the better side with a starting five of Ezinne Kalu, Victoria Macaulay, Ify Ibekwe, Odera Chidom, and captain Adaora Elonu took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and eventually winning 24-8.
In the second quarter, they continued their dominance and extended their lead by 22 points, heading into half-time with a 43-21 scoreline.
Cote d'Ivoire fought back in the third and fourth quarter, but Nigeria were too much for them and held on for a final 72-56 victory.
Kalu once again was the standout performer for D'Tigress with 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal.
The D'Tigress will play Senegal-who beat Mozambique in the quarterfinals- for a place in the final.
Nigeria have won this title four times and are the reigning champions after winning back to back in 2017 and 2019.
The D'Tigress are seeking a third consecutive win in the competition, which only Senegal achieved when they won thrice in a row in 194, 1977 and 1979.
