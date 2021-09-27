RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Authors:

Steve Dede

D'Tigress three-peats to mark their dominance in Africa.

D'Tigress of Nigeria win the Women's AfroBasket title for a third time in a row (FIBA)
D'Tigress of Nigeria win the Women's AfroBasket title for a third time in a row (FIBA)

Nigerian Women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for a third time in a row after beating Mali 70-59 in the final of the 2021 Women's AfroBasket on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Recommended articles

After winning two consecutive Women's AfroBasket titles, the D'Tigress looked to snag a historic three-peat against Mali at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

From the start of the game, it was clear that the D'Tigress were up for it. From the opening quarter, Nigeria were top, blowing away Mali 22-11.

Victoria Macaulay was efficient in her shooting, scoring 13 points in just six minutes.

Victoria Macaulay was efficient with her shooting in the early quarters (FIBA)
Victoria Macaulay was efficient with her shooting in the early quarters (FIBA) FIBA

The second quarter was tougher with the D'Tigress missing open shorts, but they managed to go into the break with a seven-point lead.

In the third quarter, which ended 28-14, Nigeria showed their dominance and tore Mali apart.

Mali came out more robust in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to put up a fight with the D'Tigress able to consolidate on their lead. The fourth quarter ended 21-11 to round up the game 70-59.

One of the strengths of the D'Tigress at the 2021 AfroBasket Women has been how they could get buckets from just any of their players.

In this final, four players finished in double figures for Nigeria. Macaulay got 15 points, followed by Ezinne Kalu and Ify Ibekwe with both 13. Skipper Adaora Elonu made 12 points.

With this win, the D'Tigress maintain their dominance in Africa with three consecutive Women's AfroBasket titles.

There is no doubt who the best women's basketball team in Africa is with how the D'Tigress dispatched four of the top five teams in Africa.

Skipper Elonu bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament and was also named among the Al-Tournament Team of the championship.

D'Tigress skipper Adaora Elonu won the MVP of the tournament (FIBA)
D'Tigress skipper Adaora Elonu won the MVP of the tournament (FIBA) FIBA

She was good all through the tournament, with an average of 10.4points per game.

The Spanish-based player is one of only three players in this D'Tigress team-Kalu and Sarah Ogoke- that have been with this team since 2013 and won three Women's AfroBasket titles.

Nigeria now have five Women's AfroBasket titles, the second most only behind Senegal, who have won it 11 times.

Next for the team is the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portugal rule world for sales but profits yet to create success

Paul Onuachu nets hattrick in Genk Belgian league win

Real Madrid liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await

Victor Osimhen scores and then wins a penalty as Napoli continue winning run

Mum's the word for Dortmund's rising England star Bellingham

Kane stuck in 'smashed' Spurs spiral

Ajax star Haller takes to Champions League in style

Rebic emerging from Zlatan's shadow as Atletico await

Guardiola and Messi meet again as PSG take on Man City

Trending

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

Kamaru Usman and Wizkid (Terrence Wittman)

Nigerian women’s basketball team D’Tigress are in the finals of the 2021 AfroBasket

D'Tigress of Nigeria have reached the final of the 2021 Women's AfroBasket tournament (FIBA)

Anthony Joshua loses his world heavyweight title belts to Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision

Oleksandr Usyk dominated Anthony Joshua for most of the fight to get the win (Action Images via Reuters)

Top 4 sports for South African bettors

Top 4 sports for South African bettors